Lions Reveal New Offensive Assistant Coach Hire

The Detroit Lions have made a decision on one of their head coaching vacancies for the 2020 season.

Tuesday, the team revealed in a press release that they had promoted Hank Fraley to be their offensive line coach. Joining Fraley as an assistant coach was Billy Yates, a former offensive lineman in the NFL and a coach who had worked with the Lions as an assistant since 2018.

Fraley will be the team’s new offensive line coach, while Yates will slide into Fraley’s old role as the assistant at the position.

The Detroit move to keep continuity on their staff at this spot makes sense. Detroit’s offensive line had not been terrible and Jeff Davidson as well as Fraley had done a decent job with the group.

Lions’ Jeff Davidson Recently Walked Away

The reason for the move? Defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni as well as offensive line coach Jeff Davidson are walking away from coaching, the team revealed. In a statement posted to DetroitLions.com, Matt Patricia thanked the duo for their years of service in the league.

Here’s how they read:

On Jeff Davidson: “Coach Davidson recently informed me that he will take an indefinite leave from coaching. Jeff was an invaluable resource to me during the past two seasons and his leadership will be greatly missed. He has left the door open to a coaching return in future years and I fully support his personal decision to spend time away from the game. I thank him for his dedication to our team and wish him and his family all the best.” On Paul Pasqualoni: “Coach Pasqualoni notified me this week that he will be stepping away from the Lions to be closer to his family. Coach P is one of the best men I’ve ever been around, on both personal and professional levels. I owe him so much and I’m grateful of the impact he had on our players, coaches and support staff. He will continue to be a great sounding board for me as a coach, father and leader. I wish him and his family well as they begin the new year together.”

That brings two more coaches to the mix that the team will need, taking the total to six. The Lions also need a strength staff, so multiple hires will be on tap for 2020 for the team.

The duo’s exit leaves a couple big holes for the Lions to fill, one of each on offense and defense. At least one role will now be filled with a staff incumbent.

Hank Fraley Biography

Fraley joined the Lions when Matt Patricia took over in 2018. He joined the team from UCLA, where he was their offensive line coach. He worked in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings as an assistant offensive line coach from 2014-16. Prior to his coaching experience, Fraley was a player in the NFL, lasting for 11 seasons in the league with the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and St. Louis Rams.

Fraley will now get his role to be a full time position coach, something which will be a big promotion for him.

