LSU Tigers CFP National Champions Gear & Apparel

And that’s a wrap!

For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, the LSU Tigers are the National Champions after knocking off Clemson behind another record-setting performance from quarterback Joe Burrow.

And now you can get the brand new LSU national champions swag from online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge. Celebrate all offseason with a brand new Tigers shirt, hat, hoodie, collectible, or something else to commemorate this historic moment.

Shop the LSU Tigers team store for the newest gear and apparel at Fanatics.

Keep reading to find out how to get the latest LSU championship merchandise: