NBA Owner Sounds off on NBA All-Star Weekend King of Court Proposal

NBA All-Star weekend is one of the most anticipated during the NBA season with dazzling and jaw-dropping events, such as the celebrity game, the rising stars’ game where you get you to see the league’s upcoming talent all in one place. There’s the three-point contest, and who can forget the slam dunk contest.

However, should the NBA consider adding some additional events that could peak fans’ interests during the midseason break?

Portland Trailblazers All-Star Damian Lillard thinks so, according to the is backcourt mate CJ McCollum on his Pull up podcast. Dame Dolla proposed that they should add a 1-on-1 tournament [King of the Court] as an event during All-Star weekend.

“They should have a one on one tournament during the All-Star break for money. Dame proposed the idea where you can challenge people,” said McCollum.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

NBA Owner Weighs-in on 1 on 1 Tournament

Recently I spoke with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and asked him about the possibility of there being a King of the court tournament being added to All-Star Weekend. Cuban said he would be interested in adding it. However, he did add, “It could get too physical, and players could get hurt.

Cuban is not new to the All-Star weekend event activities. He has been featured in the celebrity all-star game one numerous occasions with most recently the 2017 All-Star game in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Last season, Cuban shared with me that if Lavar Ball played in the celebrity game,,, he might have to play. After being asked if he liked to see Michael Jordan and Ball face each other in the Celebrity All-Star game.

If you recall, Ball stated that he could be Michael Jordan in a game of one on one.

“Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one,’ said Ball.

“I would just back [Jordan] in and lift him off the ground and call a foul every time he fouls me when I do a jump hook to the right or the left,” Ball told USA Today Sports. “He cannot stop me one-on-one. He better makes every shot ’cause he can’t go around me. He’s not fast enough. And he can only make so many shots outside before I make every bucket under the rim.”

Jordan Responded to Ball’s Comments

Michael Jordan conducted a camp back in July of 2017 and was asked by a camper about his thoughts on Ball’s comments towards him. Per ESPN, Jordan stated, “You got to understand the source. I think he played college, maybe?” Jordan told campers at his Flight School basketball camp. “He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really?

“It doesn’t deserve a response, but I’m [going to] give it to you because you asked the question. I don’t think he could beat me if I was one-legged.”

A Day later, Ball responded to Jordan and stated it was mere ‘entertainment,’ according to ESPN.

“Look at everybody, man. Everybody used to say, ‘You know, I think Wilt Chamberlain is better than Shaq; I think Oscar Robertson is better than LeBron.’ Now the story is LaVar is better than Michael Jordan,” Ball told The Really Big Show on ESPN 850 WKNR in Cleveland.

“C’mon, I didn’t even play basketball in the pros, and they’re talking about me and Michael Jordan. That’s what I’m talking about. He tells me he can beat me with one leg. Well, guess what: I can beat him with one hand. Now we both look like we out there like we can’t play.”

READ NEXT: NBA Analyst Slams New York Knicks For Halftime Prize