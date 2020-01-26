Matthew Stafford Trade Rumors: Writer Hints at Huge Lions Move

The Detroit Lions could have a big decision to make as it relates to what to do with Matthew Stafford, and that decision might not be that cut and dry according to some.

As rumors have persisted, could the team move on from Stafford this offseason and look to deal him. According to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, that’s just what he’s been hearing coming out of Mobile, Alabama and the Senior Bowl.

Man…. @BartScott57 is clearly hearing what I was hearing at Mobile. The talk in NFL circles is that Matthew Stafford might be on the move this offseason. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) January 24, 2020

According to Kelly, rumors continue to persist that the Lions will move on from Stafford this offseason, or at the very least could consider doing just that.

The Lions moving on from Stafford outright could be problematic given his massive dead cap hit, and also the downgrade from an established veteran to a player who has never played in the NFL before. Obviously, for the Lions to even consider such a move, they would need a ton of draft pick in return.

At the very least, such rumors provide a valuable smokescreen for the Lions, who could use any type of advantage when it comes to the No. 3 pick in terms of levrage. Most understand the Lions need defense, but if there are rumors they are hunting a quarterback, that could force a better trade for their pick or perhaps even No. 2.

Could Lions Draft Tua Tagovailoa?

The Lions could be planning a surprise for everyone watching the 2020 NFL Draft in the coming months. According to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Lions could be in play to select a quarterback high in the draft thanks to the injury concerns with Matthew Stafford.

I'm told the Lions are VERY in play to select a quarterback because of Matt Stafford's health issues. Take that however you want. But that's what these streets are saying. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) January 21, 2020

Kelly followed this take up by saying that the Lions had wanted to take a quarterback last year, but got cold feet in doing so.

To follow up, the Lions supposedly wanted to take a QB last year, but punked out. This is gonna be very interesting. https://t.co/Qmvw15yzFV — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) January 21, 2020

Is this legitimate information or a pre-draft smoke screen? Likely some of both. The Lions need help at quarterback after Stafford’s injury, but that help could come in free agency in the form of a veteran or much later in the draft. It’s true that the Lions were evaluating quarterbacks in 2019, and may have just missed out on a chance to select Drew Lock in the second round.

This year, though, everything could be on the table for the team at the position.

Lions Rumored to Be Interested in Tua Tagovailoa

Could the Lions take the plunge for the pick when all is said and done? According to one top NFL analyst, the answer was yes. According to ESPN’s Mel Kiper, if everything checks out health wise with Tagovailoa, the Lions could decide to select the quarterback with their pick.

Mel Kiper on ESPN just now: “If there are favorable medical reports on Tua, the Lions could pick him at #3 overall.” — Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan) January 7, 2020

Naturally, this could be a smokescreen given draft season is typically lying season. Still, there is no discounting the teams potential need for a quarterback.

Detroit was forced to go with Jeff Driskel and later David Blough as quarterbacks after Matthew Stafford’s injury. Drafting a young quarterback could be considered an important step for the team, but the Lions could also sign a veteran backup instead of drafting a talent like Tagovailoa who could make a case to start faster.

Stafford is still entrenched, so it will be fascinating to see what path Detroit decides to take.

Bob Quinn Speaks on Matthew Stafford’s Status

Stafford’s future has been open to interpretation with rumors swirling that the team could draft someone else or move on entirely. Bob Quinn, however, joined SiriusXM NFL Radio and explained why none of that could be the case at all.

“I’m totally comfortable and happy Matthew Stafford’s our quarterback. He’s going to be in full health once the offseason program starts its course. He’s pretty much at full health right now. Talked to him about 10 days ago,” Quinn said in the interview. “He was in the office so he’s feeling great. He’s in a good mindset, he’s excited. Obviously he’s a competitor so to miss half the season was hard on him. But he did a great job with our backup quarterbacks.”

Specifically, Quinn admitted he liked watching Stafford work with the backups and prepare them. That let him know the team is in good hands moving forward.

“Just behind the scenes, seeing him in a different light,” he said. “Since I’ve been there he’s been at every practice and every game. To see him in coach mode was pretty cool to see. He really cares about not only our team and his teammates and his leadership, really helping those other quarterbacks learn our system on the fly when he went down.”

That leads Quinn to feel positively about Stafford moving forward and the impact he might have on the team.

“I feel great about Matthew. He’s going to come back strong and we’re ready to go for next year,” he said.

These quotes would seem to throw cold water on the notion that the Lions would draft a quarterback early or decide to deal Stafford this offseason. Some of the chatter says otherwise.

Stay tuned.

