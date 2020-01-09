New York Giants Joe Judge Press Conference: When & How to Watch

Word broke early Tuesday afternoon that former New England Patriots special teams coordinator Joe Judge was set to become the New York Giants‘ 19th head coach in franchise history. Despite it being a forgone conclusion that the deal was sealed, the Giants failed to announce the hiring into Wednesday afternoon, as Judge was yet to sign on the dotted line.

By the way: The #Giants have not officially announced the hire of Joe Judge as their new head coach, but the deal is done, source said. So, no issues there. He’ll sign it likely tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2020

However, New York was apparently waiting for the appropriate time to break the news to their fans, and what better time than in the middle of their arch-rival, the Dallas Cowboys’ press conference announcing their own newly hired coach.

The #Giants make Joe Judge official… during the #Cowboys press conference to introduce Mike McCarthy. https://t.co/FQOkmysHCh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2020

Giants Set to Announce Joe Judge as Head Coach on Thursday

Joe Judge Introductory Press Conference Schedule Time: 2:00 pm ET Date: Thursday, 1/9 Coverage: Stream Live on Giants App At 1:39 pm ET on Wednesday January 8th, 2020, the New York Giants took to Twitter to announce what the majority of the world already knew, that Joe Judge would indeed become the team’s next head coach.

Giants fanatics will get their first glimpse of Judge as a member of Big Blue at his introductory press conference that has been scheduled for Thursday (1/9) at 2:00 pm ET. You can stream the conference live via the Giants App. The Giants App is available in the Apple App Store, as well as the Google Play Store. Local media outlets, along with ESPN and NFL Network, will all but certainly air the conference as well, although potentially not in it’s entirety.

Joe Judge Brings a Winning Mentality to New York

Joe Judge brings absolutely zero head coaching experience to the New York Giants. Hell, he’s never even served as an offensive, nor defensive coordinator during his 15-year coaching career. However, what the 38-year-old Pennsylvania native does bring with him to New York is a track record littered with success.

Judge, who has worked under two of the greatest coaches of all time during his coaching career, Nick Saban and Bill Belichick, has plenty of hardware to show for his accomplishments roaming the sidelines.

Judge is a three-time Super Bowl Champion (XLIX, LI, LIII), serving as an assistant special teams coach in one of those games, before being promoted to the special teams coordinator in 2017 and helping the team lock up two more Lombardi Trophies in two of the next three seasons.

Prior to his stint in New England, Judge worked as a special teams assistant for Saban’s Alabama teams from 2009 through 2011. Over that three year span, Judge and company brought home two BCS National Championships.

While it’s still a question whether Judge’s prior success as an assistant will carry over to his new role as a head coach, his entrenchment in multiple winning cultures should only help a Giants team in desperate need of a revamp.

The Giants have won a total of 12 football games over the past three seasons. While coaching with the Patriots over the last eight seasons, Judge has been a part of seven 12+ win seasons.

