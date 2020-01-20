NFL Analyst Makes Shocking Prediction Where Tom Brady Plays in 2020

Tom Brady’s future is still very much up in the air as free agency looms. With the New England Patriots quarterback set to hit the open market on March 18, it could mean Brady minds a new team to play for in 2020.

The Patriots don’t have much salary cap flexibility and a lack of a quality supporting cast on offense could be a deterrent for Brady to return to New England. While every analyst and media outlet will have its own prediction, ESPN and Patriots’ appreciator Stephen A. Smith have a unique idea of where Brady will end up next season.

Unfortunately for Patriots’ fans, Smith does not predict Brady will land back in New England. However, his preferred destination has some New England ties to it and does make a lot of sense for the aging quarterback.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Playing for a Friend

On Monday morning’s edition of First Take, Smith went in-depth in his argument stating Tom Brady should choose Tennessee as his ideal landing spot. Here’s what he had to say and you can watch the full video clip here.

It’s Tennessee. The Tennessee Titans, the team that just lost in the AFC Championship Game, is where Tom Brady should go. According to an article I read on NFL.com, they’ve got about $60.1 million in projected cap space. But they’ve got a slew of people they need to spend that money on with longer-term commitments. Tom Brady is not someone you’re going to commit to long-term but here’s the other big reason. A.J. Brown is a stud, we know what a stud the NFL’s leading rusher Derrick Henry is and how that takes some of the pressure off Tom Brady, he’s never had a rushing game like that. A guy like Mike Vrabel is a former teammate of Brady’s, someone who would have more of an appreciation for the greatness Brady has spent years putting on display. If you’re talking about the swansong, the twilight of your career ending in an ideal circumstance, what better way can it be then by staying in the same conference, playing for a guy who’s a friend and who’s incredibly familiar with what you do and what you bring to the table. And then you have weapons.

An Open Mind

Speaking on Westwood One radio on Sunday, Brady said he had an open mind in regards to where he would play next season. During Smith’s rant on Monday, he included an interesting argument for why Brady would choose to leave New England.

We also got to take into account what Tom Brady has endured in terms of working for Belichick and no matter what he has accomplished. Belichick is notorious for being incredibly pragmatic in his approach towards things, he never really took care of Tom Brady.

Brady is as competitive as anyone in the league, but he may be looking to prove he isn’t just a system quarterback but one who can thrive under any coach in any offense. Tennessee has tons of offensive weapons, a strong offensive line, and a familiar coach willing to help Brady succeed.

READ NEXT: Patriots Could Target Three Pass Rushers in Free Agency