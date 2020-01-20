Patriots’ Tom Brady Gives Revealing Quote on NFL Future

Tom Brady is making it very clear to the New England Patriots that he could play for another NFL team next season.

In his latest weekly interview with Westwood One, the 42-year-old quarterback not only revealed that he does indeed want to play next season, he’s “open-minded” about playing somewhere other than New England.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN:

“I’m open-minded about the process,” Brady said in his weekly interview with Westwood One radio, when also asked whether he’d be willing to play elsewhere. “At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

Brady Spotted With Raiders Owner at UFC 246 Event

Brady made headlines on Saturday night when he was spotted with Oakland Raiders team owner Mark Davis at the UFC 46 event in Las Vegas. The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas next season and with Brady a free agent for the first time, it’s at least a possibility that Brady could be in the Silver and Black in 2020.

In fact, UFC president Dana White commented on the subject and believes the idea of Brady joining the Raiders “has legs.” In fact, White predicted that if Brady does indeed leave the Patriots, it would be for the Raiders.

“If that dude is not playing in Boston, he’s playing here,” White said after Saturday’s UFC 246 card in Las Vegas, per Arash Markazi of ESPN.

Brady Is Making It Clear He Could Leave the Pats

While the idea of Brady joining the Raiders is pure speculation, what we can gather from Brady’s latest comments is this — although he has yet to commit to an official decision, it’s clear that he at least has the desire to play next season.

Furthermore, it’s becoming more and more apparent that Brady is open to the idea of playing for another team. Whether that’s because of leverage purposes to negotiate a better contract with the Patriots or whether that’s due to Brady believing that he could have a better chance of winning another Super Bowl with another NFL franchise isn’t known. But he’s clearly leaving the possibility out there.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft previously commented on Brady’s future in New England following their season-ending loss in the Wild Card round. Needless to say, Kraft left it in Brady’s hands on whether or not the veteran quarterback will return to New England for a 21st season.

Via Peter King of NBC Sports:

“Before the season started it was very important to Tom that he be free to do whatever he wanted at the end of the year. You know what I said to myself? That any person who plays 20 years for this team and helps us get to six Super Bowls, and been really selfless, has earned that right. I love the young man like he’s part of my family. Blood family. Anyone who’s done that has earned the right to control his future after 20 years. And you know, my hope and prayer is number one, he plays for the Patriots. Or number two, he retires. He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what’s in his own best personal interest.”

While it appears the Patriots are ready to welcome back their legendary quarterback with open arms, he may have other plans in mind.