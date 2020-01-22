Texas Receiver Among NFL Draft Sleepers at Senior Bowl

Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay is among the players flashing early during Senior Bowl week as the road to the NFL draft begins. Duvernay did well for himself during the first Senior Bowl practice showing off his speed and hands. The Texas wideout is just one of several Senior Bowl receivers that shined.

The Texas receiver is coming off a breakout season notching 106 receptions for 1,386 yards and nine touchdowns. For much of his career, Duvernay has been overshadowed by Longhorns receiver Collin Johnson but has worked his way into being selected inside the first three rounds. Rotoworld reported that Duvernay is projected to be a day two pick.

Really good first day of #SeniorBowl practice for #Texas WR Devin Duvernay (@Dev_Duv5) with a few nice catches. Clocked at 21 mph per @ZebraTechnology 💨. Sleeper to watch for #NFLDraft. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/si5r3ug4Zf — Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) January 21, 2020

Duvernay was clocked at 21 miles per hour by Zebra Technology making him one of the fastest players at the Senior Bowl. Prior to the season, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Duvernay as a day-three prospect but his move to the slot has paid dividends.

“For a smaller player, he also shows the ability to expand his catch radius and make impressive catches,” Brugler noted on The Athletic prior to the season. “Duvernay enters the season as a draftable player and it will be interesting to track his development in 2019.”

Duvernay Shined in His Move to the Slot at Texas

Devin Duvernay Highlights: No. 6 LSU vs. No. 9 Texas (2019) | Stadium Texas WR Devin Duvernay hauled in 12 catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the Longhorns' loss to LSU on Saturday night.

Duvernay thrived in the slot utilizing his speed and ability to break tackles to gain additional yardage after contact. The Draft Network described Devernay’s outlook heading into the draft.

Duvernay is also a candidate for schemed RAC touches because of his runaway speed and tackle-breaking ability — but as a route-runner and a returner, Duvernay is not nearly as elusive or agile as you’d like to see, and he’s accordingly a limited player. Duvernay will never be a high-target or three-level player, but there’s a role for him in an NFL desperate for big plays.

Jauan Jennings, Antonio Gandy-Golden & K.J. Hill Were Among the Additional Early Senior Bowl Standouts

The BEST Player You've NEVER Heard Of || Liberty WR Antonio Gandy-Golden Highlights Liberty WR Antonio Gandy-Golden Senior 6'4 220 lbs This year's WR draft class features a lot of talent like Alabama's Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb & Clemson's Tee Higgins. Liberty's Antonio Gandy-Golden deserves to be listed among them. He's a hidden gem who will rise up draft boards with more recognition. Even though Gandy-Golden is unknown to the common football fan, he's actually had a prolific career. He just became Liberty's all-time receiving yards leader & that was one of the best moments of Week 8 of the college football season.

Fans will continue hearing a lot about a historically deep 2020 receiving class and the Senior Bowl wideouts are already impressing. Duvernay was not the only wide receiver to impress as Liberty’s Antonio Gandy-Golden, Ohio State’s K.J. Hill and Tennessee’s Jauan Jennings also did well for themselves.

Gandy-Golden flew under the radar at Liberty but is a big, physical receiver that is already impressing in Mobile. The Liberty receiver had 79 receptions for 1,396 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

I heard Gandy-Golden had quite a day today. 🔥pic.twitter.com/vJhOSOKNkY — JWack (@JaredWackerlyFF) January 22, 2020

Jennings made a number of long receptions including a contested-catch near the endzone. The Vols receiver struggled with consistency while at Tennessee but made several impressive grabs during the first day of Senior Bowl practice.

.@Vol_Football WR Jauan Jennings with a STRONG catch to open up the first day of practice 💪#SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/VrIwQ5q2nl — The Draft Network (@DraftNetworkLLC) January 21, 2020

Hill won Twitter thanks to his route running with a few viral videos making the rounds on social media. The Buckeyes receiver is able to quickly get in and out of breaks while also impressing with his hands. The Draft Network’s Trevor Sikkema joked that day one of Senior Bowl practices should be renamed “K.J. Hill Day.”

I am here to announce that Day 1 of the 2020 #SeniorBowl has been renamed to “KJ Hill Day” pic.twitter.com/z2OR4lSrpY — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 21, 2020

