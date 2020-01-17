Seahawks Provide Update on Marshawn Lynch’s Future

Marshawn Lynch signed with the Seahawks prior to Week 17, but his contract was only through the playoffs making the running back once again a free agent. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll addressed Lynch’s future in his closing press conference, noting the running back does not know if he wants to go back into retirement.

“He’s going to go home and think about it,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “We were all very fortunate to have a chance to see Marshawn come back and play again. To score four touchdowns in the last three weeks, it was pretty cool. Just being Marshawn down inside the 5-yard line, he was nails. I don’t know, I don’t know what he’s going to do. I don’t think he knows yet.”

Lynch did little to give clarity on his future after the Seahawks’ loss to the Packers before providing one of a viral quote about players protecting their “chickens.”

“We’ll see what’s happening,” Lynch responded when asked about playing next season.

Lynch’s Agent Admitted He Would Not Be “Shocked” If Beast Mode Played Again in 2020

Prior to the Seahawks-Packers game, Lynch’s agent Doug Hendrickson provided Beast Mode fans with a bit of hope. Hendrickson admitted he would not be “shocked” if Lynch returned for the 2020 season.

“‘I would not be shocked if he wants to…I’ll never say never.’ – @DHendrickson41 on the future of Marshawn Lynch with the #Seahawks and if he wants to play next season,” Seattle’s 950 KJR radio station tweeted.

The Seahawks Should Prioritize Running Back in the NFL Draft

The Seahawks’ running back room is complicated with their top two backs, Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, recovering from injuries. Carroll noted that Carson’s recovery will likely be quicker since he did not require surgery, but both running backs are expected to return for the start of the season. C.J. Prosise is also recovering from an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

With Travis Homer, this gives the Seahawks four potential options even before Lynch. Unfortunately, Carson and Penny have both dealt with significant injuries throughout their young careers. While the Seahawks should hope for the best, the front office must also prepare for a potential worst-case scenario. The 2020 NFL draft features one of the deepest running back groups we have seen in some time.

The Seahawks hold the No. 27 pick in the first round and could have their pick of one of the top running backs in the class. Seattle would be wise to consider a player like Georgia’s D’Andre Swift or Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor with their top pick if they are still on the board.

None of this would rule out Lynch returning to the Seahawks if he wants to continue playing in a mentor role. Lynch’s presence provided a huge emotional boost to the team that cannot be understated, but it remains to be seen if the running back wants to continue playing next season. If so, the Seahawks would be his likely landing spot given the Raiders are moving out of his hometown of Oakland.