NFL Divisional Round Sunday TV Schedule: What Playoff Games Are Today?

Saturday’s Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs left much to be desired from a fan’s perspective. Both games were essentially in hand early in the third quarter, and the fireworks that littered the Wild Card round were nowhere to be found on the first day of the second round of playoffs.

However, today offers up the potential to be the best Sunday of football this season has had to offer. Four of the very best signal-callers will take the field today, as they try to carry their respective teams into the conference championships.

Here’s how, and when, you can watch it all go down.

Patrick Mahomes Aims for Back-to-Back AFC Championship Berths

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs Time: 3:05 pm ET Date: Sunday, 1/12 (Today) Place: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO) Coverage: CBS, CBS All-Access Spread: Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5)

Saturday’s games kick off with two of the brightest young stars at the quarterback position in all of football. Patrick Mahomes will look to advance to his second conference championship game, the same amount of years he’s been a starter.

Deshaun Watson’s acrobatics saved the Houston Texans season a week ago. However, his recent string of play is certainly alarming from a production standpoint. Over the QB’s past five games, he’s accumulated just four passing touchdowns along with five interceptions. In return, his stud receiver, DeAndre Hopkins has seen his statistics take a major hit, as he averaged less than 57 receiving yards over his last two games while failing to find the end zone in four of his last five games.

The duo’s struggles have carried over to the scoreboard, as the team has scored seven first-half points or fewer in three of their last five games, including zero just one week ago.

They’ll have to snap out of their recent slump if they have any hopes of coming away victorious today. The Kansas City Chiefs have transformed from an offensive juggernaut to one of the NFL’s most well-rounded teams, as their defense has seemingly become elite over recent weeks. The Chiefs have held all but two of their past five opponents under double-digit scoring.

Aaron Rodgers Looks for First Playoff Victory Since 2016

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers Time: 6:40 pm ET Date: Sunday, 1/12 (Today) Place: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI) Coverage: FOX Spread: Green Bay Packers (-4) DraftKings Preview & Lineup Optimizer: Here

In arguably the most interesting stat-line that you’ll hear all weekend during the divisional round is when Aaron Rodgers takes the field this evening in Lambeau. It will be the first time he’s played in a game in the month of January since 2016.

While Rodgers and Russell Wilson will steal the headlines, don’t expect an offensive juggernaut showing from either side. Rodgers has thrown for 216 yards or fewer in four of his past six games. Seattle, on the other hand, is riddled with injuries and relying on two 30+ aged running backs to carry the load in the backfield.

Green Bay’s defense could be what puts the Packers over the top, as they’ve held four of their previous five opponents to 15 offensive points or less.

While Saturday was filled with blowouts, this game should gift us with a hard-fought battle to the very end, as 13 of the Seahawks’ 17 games this season (including the wild card round) have been decided by just one score.

