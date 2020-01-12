The Giants May Have Found Their New Defensive Coordinator in a Familiar Face

The New York Giants introduced Joe Judge as their new head coach on Thursday. While his initial hiring was widely questioned amongst fans and media alike, seconds into Judge hitting the podium the coach began to shift the perception of him and the future of Big Blue.

Now that Judge is settled into his new job, it’s time for him to fill out his coaching staff. New York took their first step in doing so on Saturday when word broke that they have requested an interview with another team’s defensive coordinator, one who has a history not only with Judge, but the Giants organization as well.

Report: Giants Request Interview With DC Patrick Graham

Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the New York Giants reached out to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday to request an interview with their current defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. If hired, Graham would replace the team’s DC from the past two seasons, James Bettcher. It’s important to note that Bettcher has not been relieved of his job at the moment.

While Giants fans may cringe at the thought of their defense having any association with the Miami Dolphins, Graham carries a lofty resume of success during his time in the NFL, one that actually had him pass through the Giants organization at one time.

Graham served as New York’s defensive line coach from 2016-2017 before taking a defensive run-game coordinator job in Green Bay for the 2018 season, and then eventually moving on to become the Dolphins DC in 2019.

Prior to Graham’s tenure in New York, he spent six seasons with the New England Patriots working under Bill Belichick, and three years alongside now-Giants head coach Joe Judge.

Graham had his struggles during his first stint as a defensive coordinator in the NFL this past season. Miami owned the league’s third-worst defense in terms of yards allowed, and the very worst scoring defense. However, when your team cleans house with talented playmakers such as Minkah Fitzpatrick and you lose an All-Pro like Xavien Howard to injury, you’re not exactly working with the cream of the crop type of talent that is available in this league.

The Giants weren’t much better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 25th in total defense league-wide. With that said, New York offers a plethora of young talented playmakers at their disposal. Markus Golden is fresh off of a double-digit sack season, their interior defensive front is arguably one of the more talented in all of football, and their secondary, while young, is gifted, and led by a soon-to-be healthy Jabrill Peppers.

