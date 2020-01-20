NFL Football Super Bowl 54 TV Schedule: When, Where, & How to Watch the Big Game

Super Bowl 54 is officially set in stone, and we are here to supply you with all the information you need to know. From where the big game takes place, to when kickoff will be, to how to watch and stream the game, we have you covered.

We’ll be gifted with our first glimpse of Patrick Mahomes on the big stage, as he’ll lead his Kansas City Chiefs against Nick Bosa and the daunting San Francisco 49ers defense, all for our viewing pleasure.

Find out how to watch the biggest sporting event in the United States below, along with game previews and betting spreads.

Super Bowl LIV is Set: When, Where, & How to Watch

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Time: 6:30 pm ET Date: Sunday, 2/2 Place: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL) Coverage: FOX Spread: Chiefs (-1.5)

How to Watch/Stream:

Super Bowl LIV will air two weeks from the Conference Championship round. You can enjoy all that the big game has to offer by tuning into FOX through your cable provider or with an antenna. If you do not have cable, you can stream the game through multiple selections of services. YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live all offer FOX in their channel packages, just be sure to check that the channel is indeed offered in your market. The majority of these streaming services offer a free trial. You can also download the FOX NOW or FOX Sports App to stream the game live on your Roku or Firestick by simply signing in with your cable provider.

Game Preview:

Super Bowl 54 will offer us the very best on both sides of the football. The Kansas City Chiefs have averaged an astonishing 43 offensive points during the playoffs. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been at the forefront of their offensive dominance, averaging 300+ passing yards and accounting for six total touchdowns over that span.

Mahomes may find it more difficult on Super Bowl Sunday when he’s staring across at the league’s top-ranked defense. Nick Bosa and company have made near-fools of every quarterback to come their way during their playoff run, and when those quarterbacks are Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, it’s officially time to take notice.

The Niners may be without starting running back Tevin Coleman, as he suffered an elbow injury during the team’s Conference Championship victory. However, there likely won’t be much dropoff in production, as Mostert torched the Packers defense for 160 rushing yards and three touchdowns…in the first half.

The most worrisome takeaway from Kansas City’s recent dominating performances is the fact that they’ve gotten in major holes early on, having to climb back from sizeable deficits in both playoff games. A 49ers team with a stingy defense and a dominant run game would make a comeback of such size a lot less likely.

Either way, with Patrick Mahomes on one sideline, and the best defense in football on the other, Super Bowl 54 should be one for the ages.

The NFL Pro Bowl is Next Week

NFC vs. AFC Time: 3:00 pm ET Date: Sunday, 1/26 Place: Camping World Stadium (Orlando, FL) Coverage: ESPN, ESPN APP, ABC

