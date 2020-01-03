Ohio State Star Chase Young Announces 2020 NFL Draft Decision

Ohio State Buckeye‘s first-team defensive end Chase Young has been in the NFL Draft spotlight for more than two seasons now. After a 10+ sack output in his Sophomore season, pro scouts have been salivating at the idea of adding Young to their franchise.

Young has remained atop NFL Draft boards for the better part of a year, as he took his already super game to new heights in 2019. Young broke Ohio State’s single-season sack record this year, registering 16.5 sacks in just nine regular-season games.

Rumors swirled earlier this month that Young was debating returning to school for his senior season. Draft fanatics and NFL higher-ups wondered alike if they would need to rescramble their draft boards and remove Young from the ranks of the nation’s top 2020 prospects.

On Friday, Young made his NFL Draft decision official.

Chase Young Declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Ohio State’s stud edge rusher and projected top-five NFL Draft pick Chase Young took to Twitter on January 3rd to announce whether he would be returning to Ohio State for his senior season, or choose to forgo his collegiate eligibility and instead declare for the 2020 NFL Draft. In a lengthy post shown below, Young chose the latter, throwing his hat in the ring to be the first player to come off the board in late April’s draft.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Where Will Chase Young Land on Draft Day?

LSU Tigers quarterback and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow will all but certainly be the top draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals need at quarterback is too dire to pass up a potential franchise QB, even at the expense of missing out on a talent such as Young.

However, aside from Burrow, the likelihood of another prospect hearing their name called ahead of Young’s on draft day is highly improbable.

While there’s plenty of time between now and late April, it wouldn’t hurt for Young to browse around Zillow for available housing in the Washington DC/Maryland area.

With the second overall draft pick, and a newly inserted defensive-minded head coach in Ron Rivera, the Washington Redskins seem like the perfect, and the most logical, landing spot for Young.

The ‘Skins have already announced their return to a 4-3 defensive scheme. This will allow for a seamless transition for Young, as he played predominantly with his hand in the dirt at Ohio State.

Washington has a lot to fix before they can view themselves as a potential playoff team, however, matching 2019 first-rounder Montez Sweat with the near-consensus best player in the 2020 draft, Chase Young, will expedite the rebuild in DC.

READ NEXT: Najee Harris NFL Draft Projection: Latest Mocks & Profile for Alabama RB