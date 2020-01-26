Pacers vs. Blazers Prediction: Can Damian Lillard Stay Hot in Portland?

The Portland Trail Blazers are 2.5-point favorites over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night at Moda Center.

Indiana (30-16) wraps up a five-game road after a 129-118 win over the Warriors on Friday. T.J. Warren scored 33 points in the victory. The Pacers are 3-1 during the trip and 8-2 over their last 10 games. Indiana has climbed to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings. Domontas Sabonis is averaging 17.9 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game this season. Sabonis is the son of former Blazers forward Arvydas Sabonis. Guard Malcolm Brogdon will likely miss his second straight game with a concussion.

Portland (19-27) has dropped three of its last four after a 133-125 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday. Damian Lillard has scored 108 points and drailed 19 3-pointers over the last two games. CJ McCollum has missed the last three games with an injured ankle but is expected to suit up on Sunday. The Blazers have won 10 in a row at home against Indiana, a streak dating back to the 2007-08 season. Lillard averaged 23.0 points and 8.5 assists in two games against the Pacers last season.

ESPN’s FPI gives Portland a 52.1% chance of winning this game. We break down the line and offer our best bets and analysis for Sunday matchup between the Pacers and Blazers.

Pacers vs. Blazers Game Details

Date: Sunday, January 26

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Location: Moda Center (Portland, Oregon)

TV: NBCSN, NBATV, FSN

Spread: Blazers -2.5

Total: 220

*All lines, odds & trends courtesy of FanDuel, Covers, & The Action Network

Key Injuries

Pacers

SF JaKarr Sampson (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable PF T.J. Leaf (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable PG Malcolm Brogdon (concussion) out

Blazers

SG CJ McCollum (ankle) probable

(ankle) probable C Jusuf Nurkic (lower leg) out

(lower leg) out PF Zach Collins (shoulder) out

(shoulder) out PF Skal Labissiere (knee) out

Betting Trends

Pacers are 30-16 SU and 26-19-1 ATS this season

Blazers are 19-27 SU and 16-28-2 ATS this season

Over 23-22-1 in Pacers games this season

Over is 24-22-1 in Blazers games this season

Analysis & Pick

There will be reunions all over the court on Sunday. The Sabonis family is no stranger to the Pacific Northwest and I expect Domantas to continue his strong play. Sabonis has elevated his game this season, but his jump from 2.9 to 4.4 assists per game has been the biggest boost to Indiana’s offense.

Trevor Ariza burst onto the scene in Portland and scored a season-high 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting against the Mavericks in his first game since being acquired in a trade with Sacramento. Ariza adds a much-needed spark on both sides of the floor.

The Blazers have been sweltering from behind the arc making 21 3-pointers against Dallas while allowing 22. Both teams in this matchup are inside the top 10 in 3-point shooting. The Over is 4-0 in the last four Portland games as they continue to light it up on both ends of the floor. That trend will continue on Sunday as Lillard stays hot. This one flies over the total.

PICK: Over 220

