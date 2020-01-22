Packers Reinvest in Batch of Reserve Players for 2020 Offseason

The entire practice squad will follow the Green Bay Packers into the offseason.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Tuesday afternoon the team had signed reserve/futures contracts with all 10 of the following practice-squad players: tight end Evan Baylis, offensive tackle Cody Conway, running back Damarea Crockett, cornerback Kabion Ento, tight end James Looney, linebacker Randy Ramsey, wide receiver Darrius Shepherd, wide receiver Malik Taylor, quarterback Manny Wilkins and linebacker Tim Williams.

Shepherd might be the best known among the group after playing in six games during the regular season, though the rookie only recorded one catch for a single yard. The rest of his time on the field was either not memorable or remembered for the wrong kind of reasons, including a rough Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions in which he muffed a punt and allowed a pass to deflect off his pads into the hands of a defender for an interception.

Baylis also spent some time on the active roster, playing 12 offensive snaps along with 53 snaps on special teams over five games. Though, the most interesting name on the list might be Looney after the Packers decided to convert from a defensive lineman to a tight end back in early December.

The Packers now have 51 players signed to their 2020 offseason roster, but there will be more changes in the comings months between free agency and the NFL draft.

Packers Could Cut a Few Players to Help Cap

The cap space is friendlier for the Packers since reworking the details of Aaron Rodgers’ contract a few weeks ago, but there are a few sensible cuts that could help them free up even more money to retain current players and chase new ones on the open market.

Jimmy Graham might be the most popular cut candidate after another mediocre season in Green Bay. The 33-year-old tight end is long departed from his glory days with the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks, especially for someone who is due to make about $11.67 million. He caught just 38 passes for 447 yards — his lowest totals since his rookie year in 2010 — despite having a few strong moments in the playoffs.

The Packers would still have to pay Graham some money if they released him, but they could save $8 million against the cap if they decide not to bring him back for his final year.

Another cut-for-relief option that would make sense is former starting offensive guard Lane Taylor, who spent the majority of the season on the injured reserve. While he didn’t exactly lose his starting role, his injury in Week 3 allowed rookie Elgton Jenkins to step into his shoes and perform beyond expectations — well enough to be picked for the PFWA All-Rookie team. As a result, Taylor would likely have to win back his starting job if he were still around for 2020 with the odds stacked against him.

Frankly, it wouldn’t make much sense to pay a backup tackle nearly $6 million, even if cutting him would still mean forking over $1.375 million. Better to save the difference for more valuable deals.

