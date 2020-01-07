Packers Sign CFL All-Star Receiver, Fullback to Futures Contracts

Less than a week before their first playoff game in three years, the Green Bay Packers took a few official steps toward building for their next season.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday afternoon the signing of former CFL wide receiver Reggie Begelton and youngster fullback Elijah Wellman to reserve/future contracts, adding them to the 90-man offseason roster for the Packers following the current postseason. The news comes after Begelton came to Green Bay last week for a workout along with a few other prospective players.

Among the most productive wideouts in the CFL last season, Begelton caught 102 passes for 1,444 yards and 10 touchdowns in his third season for the Calgary Stampeders, earning All-Star status along with a unanimous selection for his team’s Most Outstanding Player. The Stampeders released him from his contract last week to allow him to pursue an opportunity in the NFL, while he reportedly tried out with some other teams, including the New Orleans Saints.

Wellman has a less-decorated record during his brief time in the pros, but he has been in the NFL longer after a four-year career at West Virginia. He initially signed as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Redskins in May 2018, spending stretches of the past two offseasons with the team. During his time as a Mountaineer, he averaged 3.9 yards on 35 carries and 4.4 yards on 16 catches with four total touchdowns over 51 career games.

Begelton Has Genuine Shot at Roster Spot

The Packers have been getting things done this season, but it hasn’t always been consistent on the passing front. Davante Adams is still a rock, nearly reaching 1,000 yards again in just 12 total games, but the rest of the wealth has been distributed vastly.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling began the first seven games looking like team’s No. 2 option, but he fell off the depth chart while others like Allen Lazard and Jake Kumerow filled his void. The Packers are also making regular use of running backs Jamaal Williams — who actually tied Adams for the most receiving touchdowns with five — and Aaron Jones in the passing game with no reason to diminish their productive roles moving forward.

One option who seems likely on his way out is Geronimo Allison, who has come up with some big plays and drops this season but is generally underachieving for a fourth-year guy. He will become an unrestricted free agent in the upcoming offseason and could find a better opportunity with another team, especially with the Packers stacking up receiver talent.

The Packers have maintained support for Valdes-Scantling throughout his disappearing act, during which he has spent some time nursing injuries. There have, however, been some unspectacular moments during his limited opportunities, most notably when he dropped what likely would have been a 70-yard touchdown pass on the opening play of Week 15’s win over the Chicago Bears.

Unless he makes some confidence-boosting plays in the playoffs, Valdes-Scantling figures to be in a similar situation to former teammate J’Mon Moore when next year’s training camp rolls around — and that story didn’t end well. The talent is certainly there with him, but he is in desperate need of some positive momentum.

