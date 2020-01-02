Packers Work Out CFL All-Star Wideout, Among Others, Ahead of Playoffs

One of the Canadian Football League’s most valuable players could potentially take his talents to the next level with the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers worked out CFL wide receiver Reggie Begelton on Tuesday afternoon along with three other candidates to join their active roster, which has one spot available after the team released cornerback Tony Brown last Saturday ahead of their regular-season finale. Begelton just finished up his third and best season for the Calgary Stampede catching 102 passes for 1,444 yards and 10 touchdowns, being named a CFL All-Star as well as his team’s most outstanding player.

I’ve never been to an NFL game. I’ve made a promise to myself that my first one would be me playing in it. — Reggie Begelton (@LUcrew_Frenchy) December 30, 2019

Former Mississippi quarterback Nick Fitzgerald, who spent about a month on Tampa Bay’s practice squad, also auditioned for a roster spot along with cornerback Derrek Thomas (Baylor) and safety Austin Exford (Appalachian State). All three are NFL rookies who have yet to play a professional snap.

Fitzgerald was the primary backup to current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during his freshman season with the Bulldogs but became a star once he took up starting duties early in his sophomore year. He threw for 6,207 yards and 55 touchdowns and rushed for another 3,607 yards and 46 touchdowns, the latter of which was a school record.

Thomas briefly spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers in training camp but was waived from the injured reserve list in mid-August with an injury settlement for an undisclosed injury. Exford lasted longer with the Houston Texans’ practice squad, but he’s been floating as a free agent since October after getting released.

