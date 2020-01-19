Mahomes Can’t Be Stopped en Route to Epic TD Run in AFC Title Game [WATCH]

Patrick Mahomes authored one of the wildest plays in recent NFL playoff history on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans.

The All-Pro somehow broke multiple tackles, scampered along the sidelines and broke a few more tackles en route to a thrilling 27-yard touchdown in the second quarter to give the Kansas City Chiefs a 21-17 lead.

Watch the out-of-this-world highlight below:

Mahomes, who never had the chance to touch the ball in the overtime period in last season’s AFC Championship Game, is putting the Chiefs on his back on Sunday, as they look to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

The Chiefs erased a 17-7 lead with back-to-back TD drives to end the first half.

How They Got Here: The Chiefs Road to the AFC Championship Game

The Chiefs followed up their magical, breakout season of 2018 with a 12-4 regular season and another AFC West title.

It looked like the Chiefs were headed towards a wild card round matchup but were rewarded a first-round bye after the Patriots were stunned by the Dolphins in the regular-season finale.

The Chiefs were punched in the mouth by the Houston Texans in the divisional round, falling behind 24-0 in the second quarter. Playing in front of a stunned home crowd at Arrowhead Stadium, Patrick Mahomes rallied the Chiefs to erase the deficit before halftime with 28-unanswered second-quarter points.

Kansas City overwhelmed the Texans in the second half and punched their ticket to the AFC title game with a 51-31 win.

Mahomes finished the game with 321 passing yards and five TD tosses, along with 53 yards rushing.

The Chiefs are looking to return to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years when they beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

How They Got Here: The Titans Road to the AFC Championship Game

The Tennessee Titans have been on quite the Cinderella run over the last few weeks, shaking up the NFL landscape with two major upsets that no one saw coming.

The Titans finished the regular season 9-7 and clinched a wild card berth in the final week with a 35-14 win on the road against the Houston Texans.

The gift for being the last team in – a trip to New England to face the defending NFL champion Patriots.

The Titans stunned the champs, locking down Tom Brady and the Patriots’ offense in a 20-13 win in Foxborough.

Tennessee then drew the league’s breakout star and presumptive MVP Lamar Jackson and the top-ranked Baltimore Ravens last Saturday in primetime.

It was more of the same from the previous week, with the Titans limiting the Ravens’ prolific offense to only 12 points in a shocking 28-12 win.

Titans running back Derrick Henry has carried the team on his large shoulders, becoming the first rusher in NFL history to run for 180 yards in three consecutive games, going back to the week 17 game against Houston. Henry rushed for 182 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots and then followed that up with a monster performance against the Ravens where he ran for 195 yards and even threw for a TD.

The Titans are looking to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2000 when they infamously fell one-yard short against the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV.