Patriots Add Offensive Veteran to Coaching Staff: Report

The New England Patriots may have finally have found their replacement for Joe Judge.

According to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe, the Patriots have added Jedd Fisch to their coaching staff. Fisch has a plethora of offensive coaching experience, having worked on that side of the ball since 2004 with the Baltimore Ravens when he was an offensive assistant.

Fisch’s Years of Coaching Experience

Over the past two seasons, Fisch has worked under Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams. As a senior offensive assistant in 2018, Fisch helped lead the Rams’ offensive unit to second in total points scored. He then served as the assistant offensive coordinator during the 2019 season.

It is unclear at this time what Fisch’s job title will be. Judge had served as the Patriots’ wide receivers and special teams coach before he was hired as the New York Giants‘ newest head coach earlier this month. Fisch could either take over that role or be given a special job title — as he was given in Los Angeles.

Outside of his recent experience with the Rams, Fisch has had numerous stops throughout the NFL and collegiate ranks. The 43-year-old was also the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Al Golden at the University of Miami during the 2011 and 2012 seasons. He also served as the offensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2013 an 2014 seasons.

Although Fisch has never been a permanent head coach, he was the interim head coach for the UCLA Bruins after the firing of Jim Mora. He helped lead them to a bowl game at the conclusion of the 2017 season.

Danny Amendola Can’t See Tom Brady Joining Another Team

Danny Amendola — who played with Tom Brady for five seasons from 2013-2017 — believes that the veteran quarterback will return to play for New England.

The veteran wide receiver expressed that he has a hard time envisioning Brady in a uniform not named the Patriots during an appearance on ESPN’s Sportscenter.

“His competitive nature is still through the roof,” Amendola told Lloyd, “and whatever team gets him, if he stays in New England or if he goes elsewhere, he’s going to bring a high level of football there.”

“It’s hard for me to see him in any other jersey than a Patriots jersey, so I’m holding on just like everybody else is,” he says.

The 34-year-old receiver — who is a free agent this offseason — also made sure to mention that despite all of his accolades, Brady was never treated any different from any other player in the Patriots’ locker room.

“Tom was no different than any other player,” Amendola said. “He would get coached just like any other player. But we all knew in the locker room, when Tom was talking, that he was just as important as Mr. (Robert) Kraft, just as important as Coach (Bill) Belichick within our locker room.”

The 42-year-old Brady will enter free agency for the first time in his career this offseason. The veteran QB has teased the idea of retirement, re-signing with the Patriots or simply leaving for another team.