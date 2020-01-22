Tom Brady ‘Embarrassed’ and ‘Fed Up’ by Patriots Salary: Report

we may now know another reason why Tom Brady may leave the New England Patriots.

According to Gary Tanguay of NBC Sports on “Arbella Early Edition,” the Patriots quarterback is “embarrassed” by his salary when compared to other quarterbacks. The six-time Super Bowl champion ranked 13th among quarterbacks in annual salary at $23 million this past season.

Tanguay also states that while Brady and his family hasn’t permanently moved out of the area just yet — contrary to reports that he has moved to Connecticut — he will in the very near future. That would be because he’s allowing his kids to finish out the school year in the New England area.

“I was told today by a source the family is planning to leave the area,” Tanguay said. “The priority this time is to let the kids finish school this year, then they’re gone.”

Brady actually ranks behind his former backup in average annual salary. The San Francisco 49ers‘ Jimmy Garoppolo ($27.5 million) earns more than Brady despite the fact he has made just 26 starts in his career.

Although the NFL offseason has yet to begin, the biggest story throughout the league is none other than Brady’s impending free agency. The 42-year-old quarterback will enter free agency for the first time in his career and a number of NFL teams could be interested in the veteran’s services.

In fact, Brady and Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis were spotted talking at the UFC 246 event in Las Vegas over the weekend. The Raiders will move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

Brady Continues To Leave People Guessing

As Brady continues to tease between returning to the Patriots, retiring, or simply leaving for another NFL team, his latest comments indicate the latter. During his most recent interview with Westwood One over the weekend, the 20-year veteran indicated that he is “open-minded” about the free agency process.

“I’m open-minded about the process,” Brady said in his weekly interview with Westwood One radio, when also asked whether he’d be willing to play elsewhere. “At the same time, I love playing football and I want to continue to play and do a great job. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead. Whatever the future may bring, I’ll embrace it with open arms.”

Robert Kraft Appears To Want Brady Back

Meanwhile, it looks like Brady’s future with the Patriots is largely in his hands. Team owner Robert Kraft made it clear he wants Brady to return to New England for his 21st season.

“Before the season started it was very important to Tom that he be free to do whatever he wanted at the end of the year. You know what I said to myself? That any person who plays 20 years for this team and helps us get to six Super Bowls, and been really selfless, has earned that right. I love the young man like he’s part of my family. Blood family. Anyone who’s done that has earned the right to control his future after 20 years. And you know, my hope and prayer is number one, he plays for the Patriots. Or number two, he retires. He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what’s in his own best personal interest.” “I’m thinking of all that, of all the quarterbacks who went elsewhere, and I just hope and believe that Tom . . . he is so special that he’s earned the right to do what’s best for him . . . But I just hope and pray we fit into his plans. He is unique in the kind of leader he is, his work ethic, his selfless nature, everything. Think about it: He’s been with us 20 percent of the life of the NFL.”

Based upon the quotes and information that’s been leaked, here’s what to gather. The Patriots likely want Brady to return for a 21st season. However, it’s clear that Brady doesn’t want to do another bargain contract and wants to be paid what he’s worth. There will be no shortage of suitors for the veteran QB, with teams such as the Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Chargers and maybe even the Raiders in play.

This all comes down to whether or not Kraft and Brady can reach an agreement on a deal that both sides feel is fair.

If that does’t come to fruition, the idea of Brady leaving the Patriots for another team is a very real one.