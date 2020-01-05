Patriots’ Bill Belichick Remains Mum on Tom Brady’s Future

The New England Patriots still aren’t sure who will be their quarterback for the 2020 season.

Following the Patriots’ 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Wild Card weekend — meaning their 2019 season is officially over — head coach Bill Belichick still hasn’t changed his tune on Tom Brady.

During comments in his media conference with the press on Sunday, Belichick did not commit to Brady as his quarterback of the 2020 season. Furthermore, he said whether or not Brady returns to the Patriots for a 21st season is a “two-way street” issue.

Belichick just said “one person can’t just decide what anyone’s going to do” as part of an answer about Tom Brady’s status going forward. In some ways it’s similar to Brady adding “hopefully” to his statement that it’s unlikely he’ll retire. It’s a two-way street. — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) January 5, 2020

The comments are telling considering Brady will be a free agent this year and considering New England hadn’t held discussions with the veteran QB regarding a contract extension since August.

When you factor in that Brady will be 43 years old next season — by far the oldest skill position player in the league — and that his performance did deteriorate as the season wore on, Belichick’s comments are very telling.

Belichick did maintain that he doesn’t discuss the future of any of his players right after the season ends.

This morning, Bill Belichick immediately cuts off any discussion about the future of players etc. "Nobody has thought about the future. Whatever is in the future, we'll deal with it at some other later time." #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 5, 2020

Considering Brady’s comments following the Patriots’ loss to the Titans, this should be one very interesting offseason for New England.

Tom Brady Reiterates Desire to Return

It looks like Brady isn’t going anywhere.

While the veteran QB refused to all-out commit to next season, he did say it’s “pretty unlikely” he retires.

Via Conor Roche of The Boston Globe:

“I would say it’s pretty unlikely, hopefully unlikely,” Brady said when asked in his postgame press conference if there was any possibility. “I love the Patriots,” Brady said. “It’s the greatest organization. Playing for Mr. [Robert] Kraft all of these years and for Coach [Bill] Belichick, there’s nobody who has had a better career I would say than me, just being with them. I’m very blessed.”