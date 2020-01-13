Patriots Starter Confirms He’ll Be Back on the Field in 2020

The New England Patriots suffered their biggest injury loss of the year before the regular season even kicked off in September. Starting center David Andrews was ruled out for the season after being hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs.

Although he was a steady fixture in the locker room, at practice, and on the sidelines during games, his presence on the field was sorely missed. His replacement, Ted Karras, performed admirably throughout the year and his blocking was among the most consistent for the Patriots offensive line. However, without Andrews plugging the middle, New England struggled to duplicate the rushing production from the 2018 season.

On Monday, appearing at a community event in Providence, Rhode Island, Andrews confirmed he is doing whatever it takes to be back on the field for the 2020 season.

Keeping His Hopes Up

Andrews spoke candidly about his situation and his recovery with reporters who attended the Patriots’ community event at the Amos House in Providence.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN:

Video: Center David Andrews on a powerful experience at Amos House in Providence, his health, his plans to play football again, a coaching role this year, and Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/Xr1dojlwCG — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 13, 2020

“I feel great. I have some doctor’s appointments coming up. Hopefully, that goes well, and we’ll kind of see from there. I’m pretty optimistic and just really hope everything comes back good here in the next month. “I’m not ready to be done playing football. So if there’s any chance that I can go play football, that’s what I’m going to do. “I take a lot of pride in that, but you really take pride in being out there,” Andrews told reporters. “That’s what I want to do — I want to play football. Maybe coach one day or be on that side, but not for a long time.”

Andrews Wants to Continue Playing with Tom Brady

Andrews made a speech to those in attendance at the event where he opened up about not being able to play football for the first time this season. As an undrafted free agent who immediately made an impact in the starting lineup, it was a trying year for Andrews who is quickly becoming one of the most respected veteran linemen in the NFL.

“It was kind of a different year for me, a different role I guess,” Andrews said. “I tried to do things a little differently, help out the guys. Just being there as a voice to help things out with some of my experiences and trying to see what I can see. It was nice that I got to do some things a little differently.”

With the thought of returning to the field looming for Andrews, his hope is to continue playing a building a relationship with Tom Brady who has been his quarterback since he started in New England.

#Patriots center David Andrews appearing at Amos House this morning. “I hope Tom (Brady) stays and plays for a hundred more years.” #NFL pic.twitter.com/jEPl1oZCKP — Brendan McGair (@BWMcGair03) January 13, 2020

Brady will become a free agent in March and the Patriots are one of many teams in the market to sign the legendary quarterback. Having Andrews back in the fold could help influence Brady’s decision to stay in a place where he’s comfortable.

