Tom Brady Free Agency Rumors Add AFC Rival With Latest Rumblings

Could Tom Brady really consider joining the Miami Dolphins? The latest report from Mike Florio of NBC Sports indicates it’s a real possibility.

As the biggest topic of Super Bowl LIV week continues to be Brady’s impending free agency, there are a number of rumors swirling around. Peter King of NBC Sports has proposed that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of all teams are a “sleeping giant” in the Brady sweepstakes. Rumors continue to swirl that the Las Vegas Raiders are a contender for Brady. It also didn’t help calm down the rumor mill that Brady was apparently in the Nashville area scouting private schools for his kids.

But this latest one may take the cake for the most surprising. That would be because Florio explains why Brady could join the Dolphins, the hated AFC East rival that has caused so much trouble for Brady and the Patriots over the past 20 years.

“And the destination that continues to get the most buzz is the place where the Super Bowl will be played in two days: Miami. The rumor makes sense, for various reasons. Long-time Patriots assistant coach Brian Flores coaches the Dolphins. The Dolphins could use Brady’s help at the quarterback position, allowing them to devote their draft capital to young players who would improve the roster around him. Miami also would put Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, in much closer proximity to Costa Rica (where the family has a home) and Brazil (Bundchen’s native country). Given her line of work, the fashion scene in Miami would be a much stronger attraction than cities like Nashville or Indianapolis.”

OK, that part is understandable. We all know Miami is a very attractive destination for just about anybody. When you factor in that the Dolphins’ head coach, Brian Flores, was a longtime coach in the Patriots system, it makes even more sense.

However, Florio adds another wrinkle that many people may not even be aware of — the Dolphins could change ownership any time after Super Bowl LIV and that could play a major role in enticing the legendary quarterback to South Florida.

Why?

Because the new owner could sell a sliver of the team to Brady.

“Then there’s the Bruce Beal factor. The partner of Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has an option to buy the team whenever Ross decides to sell it. Some believe Ross may decide to sell much sooner than later, with Beal buying the team and selling a sliver of it to Brady. (At least one league source has suggested that a sale to Beal is possible not long after Miami’s concludes its Super Bowl hosting duties.) If Brady ends up in Miami, the stadium would be full and the jerseys would sell like none other in the game. And the two games between the Patriots and Dolphins instantly would become must-see TV, along with every other Dolphins’ game in 2020 — especially since the schedule will include games against the Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Broncos, 49ers, Rams, and Seahawks.”

While we’ve seen legendary quarterbacks that have been attached to one franchise change teams before, it’s rare that you ever see one directly jump to a hated division rival. The only one in recent memory that has done so is Brett Favre, but he at least spent a year with the New York Jets in between his tenures with the Green Bay Packers and their hated division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings.

Can you imagine the reaction if Brady jumped directly from New England to Miami? Especially considering all of the team’s heartbreaking losses in the regular season to the Dolphins over the years?

Boston may love Brady forever. But their opinion might slightly change of the sports legend if he decides to bolt for the Dolphins of all places.