Top QB Prospect Reveals He Spoke to Raiders at Senior Bowl

With Senior Bowl practices in full swing, the newly-minted Las Vegas Raiders have been well represented by general manager Mike Mayock and head coach Jon Gruden. The team coached one of the squads at last year’s Senior Bowl and while they’re not doing it this year, they’re still making sure to do their due diligence. One name who has popped up in a number of mock drafts for the Raiders is former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

According to Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Love had a meeting with Las Vegas. The quarterback had a chance to talk about potentially playing for the Raiders.

“I’d love to play for that organization if they drafted me,” Love said, per Bonsignore.

Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa figure to be the first two quarterbacks taken off the board in the 2020 NFL Draft. Love has a real shot to be the third quarterback taken in the first round if he can impress with pre-draft workouts.

Mike Mayock Is Going to Evaluate Every Position

Though the Raiders already have a quarterback in Derek Carr, that doesn’t mean the team won’t look at the position in free agency and the draft. Mayock revealed that he’s going to scrutinize every position on the roster and quarterback isn’t safe from that.

“Every year I’m going to evaluate every position,” Mayock said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “And if we think we can improve that position, we will. And if we think we can’t, we won’t.”

Mayock has praised Carr earlier this offseason, so his comments shouldn’t be looked at as a sleight towards the quarterback. Yes, Carr had a decent season in 2019 with very little wide receiver talent around him, but in a division where the Raiders will have to play Patrick Mahomes twice a season for the next decade, it’s imperative they get the quarterback position right.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Love Has Been Compared to Patrick Mahomes

A HIDDEN GEM 💎 Jordan Love Utah State HighlightsWelcome to Harris Highlights! The #1 Highlight Channel on YouTube (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/BlakeHHarris Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/BlakeHHarris Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HarrisHighlights 🎥 2020 NFL Draft Prospects https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDVRxx3GLCPqeC70hKYFglkOzjkHdC3mw 📺 Check out my College Football Show: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDVRxx3GLCPqxofM0OmKj35n9ObdTJsLA 🎥 Best of Every Week from the 2019 Season https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDVRxx3GLCPo0Zbo26bMuOyQ3wMpLZvjd 🎥 Games to Remember: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDVRxx3GLCPqDlPuKw5XUCo1giKkCs024 🎥 Performances to Remember https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDVRxx3GLCPq-RgDqAGH5nfSX9DRBIZcZ 🔥 The BEST College Football Playlist https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLDVRxx3GLCPqKJ_pKvK9WBSmtr3jiA7CY ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Welcome to Harris Highlights, the #1 subscribed and most viewed College Football highlight channel on YouTube! Here, you will find more videos than any other channel. If you love college football, make sure you click that subscribe button! Hey! My name is Blake, and I am the creator of Harris Highlights. I am 23 years old and am majoring in Sports Journalism at Arizona State. I got into editing a few years ago, and have been doing it ever since. ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ Are you a collegiate athlete that would like a highlight video made for you? Just send me a tweet, and I'll see what I can do to make one for you! 2020-01-07T18:14:57.000Z

Speaking of Mahomes, Love has been compared to the Kansas City Cheifs phenom. Andy Reid turned some head when he drafted Mahomes in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft due to the fact that many analysts weren’t completely sold on him. Obviously, Reid was right and Mahomes could be considered the best quarterback in the NFL. Love has heard the comparison between the two and had a chance to talk about it.

“I mean, I like that comparison,” Love said this week at the Senior Bowl, per Bleacher Report. “We’ve both got strong arms. He obviously makes ridiculous throws, off-schedule, stuff like that. It’s something I’ve seen and tried to model my game after, just being able to make throws like that.”

Now, if the Raiders believe that Love will turn into Mahomes, then they need to pounce on him. However, the Chiefs quarterback is an anomaly and could be the NFL’s premier quarterback for the next decade. Players like that don’t grow on trees. Also, Mahomes didn’t have the interception problem in college that Love had. He might be an interesting pickup if the Raiders could move up and take him in the second round, but the two first-round picks should focus on wide receiver and linebacker.

READ NEXT: NFL Insider Believes Raiders Will Replace Derek Carr With Jameis Winston

