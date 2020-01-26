Raiders’ Derek Carr in Disbelief Over the Death of Kobe Bryant

As TMZ first reported on Sunday morning, NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash.

With such a successful career on and off the court, Kobe inspired thousands of athletes. His inspiration transcended basketball as he inspired athletes across many sports. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was once called the “Kobe Bryant of the NFL” by Bleacher Report, has often cited Kobe has his chief inspiration. Carr could only react in disbelief to the news.

No way — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) January 26, 2020

Carr is a lifelong fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and the two became friendly over the years.

Kobe Inspired Carr’s Work Ethic

Anybody who grew up a Lakers fans worshipped Kobe. Carr was among those fans and credited Kobe back in 2018 as the reason he works so hard to be great:

“When I was young, I want to follow the most competitive person I could find. And so out of everyone I looked at, I thought that Kobe was the most competitive person out there. That’s why I began read, watch videos, interviews, documentaries, everything. And as I begin to watch him and learn… I watched work on the court and in practice then I would watch him playing the games and it inspired me. It instilled a work ethic in me that my dad taught me. And then watching Kobe showed me how to do it.”

Mamba mentality is not just a basketball thing 🐍 (via @raiders)pic.twitter.com/9ZQjwmYZQu — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) August 24, 2018

Kobe’s work ethic was the stuff of legend. While it may have rubbed some the wrong way, he wanted to be the greatest and he didn’t care what he had to do to make it happen. Kobe was also known to help other athletes and even reached out to Carr after he broke his leg in 2016.

Other Raiders React

Derek Carr was far from the only Raider who was inspired by Kobe’s greatness. Many younger players grew up watching him and it didn’t matter which sports they played.

Prayers out to his family I’m still in disbelief — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) January 26, 2020

The world will never be the same, he changed more than just basketball he changed lives! Mamba mentality forever! 2️⃣4️⃣ — Johnathan Abram 🐆 (@JohnathanAbram1) January 26, 2020

Damn, I really didn’t want to see this https://t.co/syzssPvxoX — PJ Hall (@Pjjwatt) January 26, 2020

There’s no doubt about, Kobe was one of the most iconic humans in the world before his untimely death. He was often polarizing outside of Los Angeles, but nobody could deny his greatness. The five-time NBA champion retired as one of the greatest athletes in history and that will never change.

