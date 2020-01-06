Former NFL Player & Coach Predict Tom Brady’s 2020 Destination

For the first time in his NFL career, Tom Brady is set to enter free agency in the offseason. The 42-year-old has made it clear he has no plans of retiring, meaning he will continue his career either with New England or with another franchise.

According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, his future in New England is far from guaranteed, though it would require a more collaborative relationship than he’s ever had during his time with the Patriots.

Tom Brady does not perceive an uncertain future as a negative – but rather as a liberating scenario that will allow him to evaluate where he wants to play. That’s not to say he’s leaving… but I cannot be more adamant: Staying in NE is FAR from a guarantee. More here: pic.twitter.com/WJuCX5jl83 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 5, 2020

Though speculation as to where Brady will end up next season has been heating up over the course of the 2019 season, Brady’s former teammates are optimistic he will make the right decision to return to New England.

Lifelong Patriot Weighs In

Tom Brady has played with several star players in his NFL career, some of whom have become analysts in their post-playing career. One of those is Tedy Bruschi, a linebacker who grew close to Brady during their overlapping years with the Patriots.

On NFL Countdown Sunday morning, Bruschi gave his take on where Brady will end up next season.

Tedy B and Rex Ryan(?) telling it how it is. pic.twitter.com/7gW0RtBZqk — John (@JohnBarelli8) January 6, 2020

You’re going to have to start over at 43-years-old and I don’t even think that’s something he thinks is a smart thing to do even if Josh [McDaniels] goes. Whoever ends up calling the offense, Tom can help craft the game-plan with an offensive coordinator but to have him leave New England and re-up to go play somewhere else at 42 with new receivers, new offensive line, new concepts, that’s something that I don’t see happening.

Bruschi opted to stay with New England through the swansong of his career, signing a two-year deal worth just over $2 million in 2008.

Rex Ryan Shares His Thoughts

Ryan coached against Brady and the Patriots for several years during his tenure as head coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. When he took the Jets job, Ryan left a vaunted Baltimore defense behind including Ravens’ lifer Ray Lewis.

Although Josh McDaniels will no longer be in New England, Ryan argues that it makes Brady more likely to stay given his status in the franchise.

This is the greatest player in the history of our sport, without question. He is the New England Patriots. It’s not Kraft, it’s him and it’s Belichick. He’s going nowhere. For him to go like Josh McDaniels, he’s going to get the Cleveland Browns job, it would be great to replace Baker Mayfield but it isn’t going to happen. I had a great player in Ray Lewis and I took the job with the New York Jets. Did Ray come with me? No he never did. He might’ve been tempted but I knew better. I’m not going to take the guy that’s the franchise. Ray Lewis was the Baltimore Ravens. This is the same thing, this guy is the New England Patriots, been there for 20 years, he’s not going anywhere.

With a ton of speculation that Brady is heading to the Browns next season to follow McDaniels and replace Baker Mayfield, Ryan doesn’t see that as a realistic possibility. He is correct in saying that McDaniels taking Brady away from the Patriots would be unfair.

