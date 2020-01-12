Russell Wilson’s Parents Part of Seahawks QB’s Inspiring Story

Things have not always been easy for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his mom, Tammy Wilson, but the family has tried to maintain a positive mentality. Russell’s dad, Harry Wilson, died on June 9, 2010 after battling diabetes, per New York Post. Harry’s health continued to deteriorate as he lost his vision and had one of his legs amputated.

Yet, in some ways, it was miraculous the family had as long as they did with Harry as he unexpectedly woke up from a coma and lived three years longer than initially expected. Russell detailed how his father woke up from a coma to live three more years than expected during an article the quarterback wrote for The Players’ Tribune.

One of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen in my life happened when my father was really sick. He had suffered a stroke, and he had been in a coma for three weeks. His situation kept deteriorating, to the point where the doctors told our family that he only had 12 to 18 hours left to live… He woke up out of the coma right then and there. It was incredible. He was only supposed to be with us for another 12 hours, but he kept on fighting for another three years before he passed away.

The Seahawks Quarterback Surprised His Mom With a House on Mother’s Day

Russell posted an emotional video on Instagram of surprising his mom with a new home for Mother’s Day. Tammy appeared to be in shock as Russell handed her a key to her new home.

“All these years you have never asked me for anything… only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE. Well thanks for loving us the way you do. This ones for you. I love you momma. #HappyMothersDay #GodIsGood 🏡,” Russell noted on Instagram.

Russell’s Dad Died the Day After He Was Selected in the MLB Draft

Russell’s dad passed away the day after his son was selected in the MLB draft by the Rockies. Russell recounted the story of his final conversation with his father in an interview with NFL Network.

“He couldn’t speak, but I believe he could hear me,’’ Russell said, per New York Post. “I left the room [and] my mom and I were talking out in the hallway for about an hour. I went back into the room and the EKG was moving perfectly fine and I said, ‘Dad I’m here,’ and about three seconds later, the line went flat. I think that he just knew that things were going in the right direction.’’

During His Career, Russell Has Answered Questions About His Race

Russell has African-American and Native American roots as part of his nationality, per Indian Country Today. Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman reported in 2014 that there were teammates who believed Russell was not “black enough.”

There is also an element of race that needs to be discussed. My feeling on this—and it’s backed up by several interviews with Seahawks players—is that some of the black players think Wilson isn’t black enough.

The Seahawks quarterback responded by taking the high road as he typically does. Russell seemed genuinely confused when asked about his racial identity.

“In terms of me, ‘not black enough’ thing, I don’t even know what that means,” Wilson noted to The Washington Post. “I believe that I am an educated young male that is not perfect, that tries to do things right. That just tries to lead and tries to help others and tries to win games for this football team, for this franchise.