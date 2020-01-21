Sacramento Kings Owners Says They Will Make Playoffs as Eighth Seed

The Sacramento Kings are sitting in the 14th spot in the Western Conference with a 15-28 record. The Kings are also currently on a five-game losing streak heading into Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons in Detriot.

However, Kings’ minority owner Shaquille O’Neal believes that they will secure the 8th and final playoff spot in the West Conference just in time for the start of the 2019-20 playoffs. The Diesel was on the set of TNT’s Inside the NBA on Monday night and uttered the words they will make the eighth seed.

Charles Barkley, during the broadcast, shared that he has been disappointed in Shaquille O’Neal’s Sacramento Kings this season. O’Neal would reply, “Listen, they are going to make that eighth spot. It’s up there on the board.” O’Neal referring to their season prediction board.

Barkley asked O’Neal that Sacramento Kings will make the playoffs, but can’t beat the Miami Heat without Jimmy Butler?

O’Neal: Hey were are still a young team.

Barkley: You been saying that for 12 years.

O’Neal: We are better than your Suns. How about that!

Barkley: No, you are not better than my Suns.

The Kings would fall the Heat 118-113 on the road.

Shaq is the Owner of the Sacramento Kings?

The four-time NBA Champion wasn’t a fan of the Kings during the early 2000s, so when did he become a minority owner in the team. Per Forbes’ Mike Ozanian, it occurred back on Sep 24, 2013. O’Neal purchased between 2% and 4%.

“What interested me in this deal is the new vision, the new Kings, the new everything,” said O’Neal via USA Today, who so famously deemed the Kings the “Queens” at the start of the 2002-03 season. “I’ve always wanted to be part of something like this. … It’s going to be great.”

Kings majority owner Vivek Ranadive told USA TODAY Sports: “We are No. 1 in new ticket sales; we’re probably No. 1 in sponsorships. We have a whole list of No. 1s we can tell you about. We’ve sold more tickets than all of the other teams, so that speaks for itself. … They did their study based on last year, and who wants to read yesterday’s newspaper? [, 2013].” O’Neal was introduced to Ranadive by Mark Mastrov after the two were building a lot of 24 Hour Fitness to help promote a healthy lifestyle when O’neal was in Miami.

“We built a lot of 24 Hour Fitnesses in the Miami, South Florida area,” O’Neal said . “So when Mark introduced me to Vivek, we had a wonderful conversation. I’ve always prided myself by interacting with great leaders and great businessmen.”

The reason Ranadive wanted to bring in The Diesel in as an owner because he represented 21st-century basketball.