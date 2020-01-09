Key Seahawks’ Starter Could Return vs. Packers to Boost Offense

The Seattle Seahawks could get left tackle Duane Brown back on the field against the Packers. Brown has been sidelined for several weeks after having knee surgery, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted that there are “encouraging signs” indicating the offensive lineman could suit up even though he did not officially practice.

“Duane did some work yesterday and is doing work again today,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “He won’t practice today, but it’s an encouraging sign about him making his return. So we’ll see what happens. We won’t know until late (in the week).”

Brown would be a big boost to an offensive line that has struggled down the stretch. The Seahawks run game has sputtered without Chris Carson, but the current group of running backs has not seen a lot of holes with Brown sidelined.

Quandre Diggs & Jadeveon Clowney Did Not Suffer Any Setbacks in Their Return vs. Eagles

Safety Quandre Diggs and pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney both returned to play against the Eagles, and Carroll explained there have been no setbacks with either player this week. Defensive end Ziggy Ansah’s status is more in flux after sustaining an injury in Philadelphia, but the pass rusher is “working his way back into playing.”

“He feels better than the trainers thought he would be after the episode he had in the game,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “So he’s planning on working his way back into playing. We’ll see how it goes during the week.”

Wide receiver Malik Turner also was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday’s practice. Turner has made a few big plays this season and would also be an added boost for an offense that just lost Jaron Brown.

“We’ll see how he responds to the practice,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “It’s been a little touch and go to get him back, and we’re taking care of him to make sure that he’s right. He’s anxious to get going and see how he feels tomorrow, so that starts today.”

The Seahawks Should Have More of an Opportunity to Establish the Run Against the Packers

Getting Brown to return to the offensive line on Sunday would not only help protect Russell Wilson but would also be a big boost for the run game. The Seahawks struggled to establish the run against an Eagles defense that most teams have found difficult to have success against.

The Packers unit ranked among the bottom 10 teams against the run during the regular season. Carroll already noted that he expects Lynch will have more of a role at Lambeau Field given he now has his legs underneath him.

“Marshawn made it through again where he felt fine,” Carroll noted to reporters in his weekly press conference. “I’m hoping he’ll be more involved from this point forward… Marshawn will play more. He’s going to play more this week. He’s ready to and he’s had enough time with us. He feels confident about what he’s doing and the plan. We can get him in and out of there and have those two guys really go at it.”