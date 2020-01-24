Russell Wilson Asks Seahawks to Add ‘Superstars’ in NFL Free Agency

Russell Wilson is always full of optimism but when the topic turned to NFL free agency the quarterback admitted that the Seattle Seahawks need to make some moves. When asked about the team’s roster on ESPN’s NFL Live, Wilson noted the Seahawks needed to add a “couple more” pieces in free agency to bolster their Super Bowl aspirations for next season.

“I think we need a couple more [players],” Wilson told ESPN during Pro Bowl week. “I think we need a couple more. Jadeveon is a big-time guy that we would love to get back on our football team. He was so good in the locker room. He brought so many, just havoc plays to the field. Hopefully, we can get a few other players there on the defense. Then also on offense, we have a great offense, but I think we can always add more pieces. I think that’s going to be the part that’s going to be great with John Schneider and Pete [Carroll], as well, in terms of this offseason’s free agency. Free agency is very, very key to getting those superstars on your team and try to get great players that can fill the space.”

The good news for Wilson is the Seahawks project to have a lot of cap space even if they are able to re-sign Jadeveon Clowney. Over the Cap’s projections give the Seahawks $59.4 million in cap space which puts them among the ten teams with the most money to spend this offseason.

Wilson Emphasized Free Agency & the NFL Draft as ‘Key’ to Adding Stars to the Seahawks’ Roster

Wilson then turned his attention to the upcoming NFL draft. The Seahawks quarterback knows just how big of a boost the draft can be as the offense witnessed this season with the addition of stud receiver D.K. Metcalf.

“Then the draft, we always do a great job in the draft,” Wilson explained to ESPN. “That’s going to be really important to get some young stars, up and coming.”

The Seahawks have three picks inside the first two rounds. Seattle has an additional second-round selection thanks to the Frank Clark trade with the Chiefs.

The Seahawks Want to Re-Sign Jadeveon Clowney

One of the biggest free agents on the market is the Seahawks’ own pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll emphasized that the team would “love to have him back.”

“He’s a terrific football player and he had a big impact on us,” Carroll noted in his final press conference of the season. “We would love to have him back…He loves it here and he wants to be here. He dropped up to see (general manager John Schneider) just to let him know how important it was to him. He had a great time. Everybody in here, they had a ball competing together. It’s interesting to see the new guys that come in because they’re more surprised by the environment. They were very upbeat about it and Clowney was as much as anybody.”

The Seahawks have the cap space to sign Clowney and still add a few more pieces in free agency. A few areas of need for the Seahawks include their pass rush, offensive line and secondary.