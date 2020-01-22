Key Seahawks’ Player Replaces Legion of Boom Member in Pro Bowl

Shaquill Griffin is the latest Seahawks player to be added to the Pro Bowl roster. The cornerback took a monster jump this season as Seattle’s premier cover corner.

Griffin was initially named as an alternate in the game, but received an official invite just days before the game. The NFL did not announce the specific player Griffin is replacing, but it is likely former Legion of Boom member Richard Sherman who is playing in the Super Bowl for the 49ers, per Komo News.

It is great news for Griffin who is from Florida and played college football at UCF which is located in Orlando where the game is being played. Griffin took to Instagram to announce the news via a short video with the phrase, “I’m in.”

“Feels Good To Be Home !!! 🤟🏾😬🤟🏾,” Griffin noted on Instagram.

Griffin’s agent Tony Bonagura celebrated the news by posting a GIF featuring the Seahawks cornerback.

“When you find out @ShaquillG made the pro bowl. So happy for my guy 👊🏼,” Bonagura posted.

UCF welcomed the former Knights star back home after the news was announced.

“He’s coming home‼️ Congrats to @ShaquillG on making his first #ProBowl right here in Orlando 🙌 #BuiltByUCF,” UCF said on Twitter.

Griffin Joins Russell Wilson & Bobby Wagner as Part of the Pro Bowl Roster

Griffin joins Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner in Orlando as the two were previously named to the Pro Bowl. Wagner will not be playing in the game as he continues to recover from an injury that was found after the season. Pete Carroll and the Seahawks staff will be coaching the NFC in the game. Carroll praised Griffin’s progression earlier this season.

“He has had a terrific season,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “He has been productive, he has been consistent, he has been really active. It’s a whole step forward from where he was last year. He’s playing like he’s capable of playing. I really hope that this would’ve been year two. I think last year, he and I both realized it, didn’t set it up the right way in the way we approached it. He fixed that this offseason and you can tell the results. He’s been consistently on it. He’s been fast, flying the whole time, the whole season. He has been really aggressive and wanting to challenge everything. He has had a great season.”

Griffin Is Among 7 Seahawks Players Who Were Originally Named as Pro Bowl Alternates

Griffin was one of seven Seahawks players initially named as alternates along with Duane Brown, Chris Carson, Jadeveon Clowney, Quandre Diggs, Mike Iupati and Tyler Lockett. So far, Griffin has been the only Seattle alternate officially named to the Pro Bowl roster. The majority of the other Seahawks alternates battled some sort of an injury at the end of the season making them unlikely candidates to also be added to the team.