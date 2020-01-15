Greg Olsen, Eric Reid Among Strong Reactions to Luke Kuechly’s Retirement

Carolina Panthers fans were in for the shock Tuesday evening upon hearing the news that veteran linebacker Luke Kuechly announced his retirement from the NFL after eight remarkable seasons. In a three-and-a-half minute video, the 28-year-old said it was “the right thing to do.”

“I think now is the right chance for me to move on,” Kuechly said. “It makes me sad because I love playing this game, I’ve played it since I was a kid. It’s my favorite thing in the world to do. The memories I have from this place and this organization and being on the field with these guys – they’ll never go away.

“In my heart I know it’s the right thing to do… There’s only one way to play this game since I was a little kid – play fast, play physical and play strong. And at this point I don’t know if I am able to do that anymore.”

Kuechly calls it quit on a storied career that comprises of 1,092 tackles, the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2012. Drafted by Carolina ninth overall, the Cincinnati native’s 18 interceptions are most by a linebacker since his rookie year and third-most in franchise history. In addition, his 75 tackles for loss are tied for fifth among linebackers over that period.

Luke Kuechly since entering the NFL in 2012:

* 1,092 tackles (1st in the NFL)

* 7 Pro Bowls (T-1st)

* 5x First-Team All-Pro (T-1st)

* 18 INT (most amongst LB)

* NFL Defensive Player of the Year

* Defensive Rookie of the Year

* 7 seasons as a team captain A Hall of Fame resumé. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 15, 2020

Talk about an impressive set of achievements.

NFL Players React to Kuechly’s Revelation

It didn’t take long for Kuchley’s fellow teammates and colleagues across the league to hear of his departure, and Panthers tight end Greg Olsen was one of the first to congratulate his teammate on a remarkable tenure.

Words can’t describe who Luke Kuechly is as a person, friend, and teammate. We have shared countless memories together both on the field and away from it. I feel honored to be his friend and I’ll always appreciate the impact he has had on my life. Love you buddy pic.twitter.com/0DHYkOwDp1 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 15, 2020

Other accolades soon came pouring in saluting the Boston College product.

After playing with @PatrickWillis52 I didn’t think it was possible for me to touch the field with another LB of his caliber. Then I went to Carolina. Enjoy retirement @LukeKuechly! — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) January 15, 2020

Luke Kuechly’s transparency in this statement was unheralded, this wasn’t a prewritten speech. He waited til the organization & LB room were in good hands FIRST, before even considering his own health. Fans, I hope you appreciate what you have in some athletes, & in Luke. https://t.co/7OsTcxQqux — Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) January 15, 2020

I've always felt that Luke Kuechly is underappreciated by the masses. Film watchers know he's been just incredible but he played in a smaller market. He'd routinely call out plays and then make the tackle for a loss. He'd run routes like he was the receiver and snag an INT. https://t.co/be3xtefpFa — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 15, 2020

In the short time I have been here in Carolina it’s been a pleasure to learn from you and play with you. Will be missed💫 #greatteammate https://t.co/L9Dbyh4yjU — DJ Moore💫 (@idjmoore) January 15, 2020

Congrats on a GREAT career 59, learned so much from you these past two years glad to be able to call you a brother ✊🏾 — Donte Action Jackson (@_DJack01) January 15, 2020

Easily one of my favorite teammates and one of the top 3 best players that I’ve seen. Can’t wait to see what’s next for you! https://t.co/zrDa2mo2HU — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 15, 2020

One of the Best Teammates I’ve ever had! The 1st person you meet when you come into the locker room. Always told people I’d teach my son to be like you! You’re the model of The Standard! Future HOFer! Proud to call you one of the bros! One heck of a career! Love you bro! LUUUUKE! https://t.co/NcB3MQExMg — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) January 15, 2020

Wowww. Always loved watching you play. It was a pleasure playing against you. True leader on and off the field. God bless 🙏 https://t.co/GbHifP90rG — Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) January 15, 2020

One of the greatest players of our time! 🐐 @LukeKuechly Will never forget playing against you! Good luck in the future!! pic.twitter.com/OsCiFXHVPP — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 15, 2020

In addition to potentially identifying a new quarterback for next season, looks like the Panthers have another tall order of finding a replacement for one of the star athletes in the offseason.