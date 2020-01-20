49ers TE George Kittle Wears T-Shirt with Shirtless Jimmy Garoppolo: LOOK

After the San Francisco 49ers finished off the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game Sunday night, the myriad celebrations ran far and wide both in and out of the locker room.

It will be San Francisco’s first Super Bowl appearance since the 2013 “blackout game” they ultimately lost to the Baltimore Ravens, 34-31, and the 49ers will be looking to win their first Super Bowl since 1995. San Francisco has won the Lombardi Trophy five times, and a sixth win in the big game would catapult the Niners into the greatest team of all-time conversation, as a victory would have the franchise tied with the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowl wins all-time.

Thus, the boys from the Bay had a great deal to celebrate after their big win, and their postgame antics did not disappoint.

49ers Tight End George Kittle Wins the Night in Shirtless Jimmy Garoppolo T-Shirt

49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle, who has established himself as one of the best tight ends in football over the last two seasons, took his celebration to hilarious heights. After the Niners won the NFC West, Kittle began wearing a T-shirt with a catchphrase his quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo used after a big win earlier this season.

After beating the Seattle Seahawks Week 17 and securing their No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, Kittle sported a shirt that read: “Feels great, baby,” which was a nod to Garoppolo’s viral response after a huge Niners win earlier in the season.

Kittle then upped his t-shirt game after the 49ers KO’d the Packers in the NFC Championship.

The 49ers tight end was seen in the locker room and during his post-game presser wearing a T-shirt featuring nothing but a shirtless Garoppolo walking around clad only in shorts. When asked about his clothing choice, Kittle revealed that he had been planning this one for a while.

George Kittle really came out to his postgame presser in a t-shirt with a shirtless Jimmy G 🤣 "I was saving it for a special occasion. … He even signed it." pic.twitter.com/cz3RhP931S — ESPN (@espn) January 20, 2020

“I was saving it for a special occasion. He even signed it,” Kittle revealed, pointing to what was presumably Garoppolo’s signature on the shirt.

This is why we love GKit! (oh yeah he blocks and catches too)49ers' George Kittle rocks autographed Jimmy Garoppolo shirt to post-game press conference https://t.co/ABHYVik2gl via @abc7newsbayarea — Eric Thomas (@ericthomaskgo) January 20, 2020

Kittle’s clothing choice reveals how much fun he and his teammates are having this season. It also shows a comfort level amongst teammates rarely seen in professional sports today, and their ride isn’t over yet. The 49ers will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV February 2.

READ NEXT: Jimmy Garoppolo’s Contract: How Much Money Does the 49ers QB Make?