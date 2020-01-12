Titans Playoff Picture: Who and When Does Tennessee Play in AFC Championship?

Very few people saw this one coming. The underdog Tennessee Titans just went into Baltimore and dismantled Lamar Jackson and the AFC’s top team in the Baltimore Ravens, winning 28-12. It was clear Tennessee came to play from the start, scoring the game’s first touchdown and never looking back. After knocking the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots off in the Wild Card round last weekend, the Titans continued slaying their heavily-favored opponents, beating the team with the NFL’s best record this weekend. Prior to their win against the Ravens, Tennessee had a 4% chance to go to the Super Bowl. Their odds are now 50-50.

Tennessee will now play the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs – Houston Texans matchup Sunday afternoon. The Titans are the 6th seed in the AFC, so they’ll be on the road no matter who they play in the AFC Championship next Sunday. Here’s a breakdown of the Titans’ postseason outlook, along with potential matchup previews.

Titans vs. Chiefs: Matchup History

Tennessee last played the Chiefs on November 10 in Nashville, and the Titans won, 35-32, outscoring Kansas City in the fourth quarter. Ryan Tannehill was 13-19 for 181 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and the Titans managed to eke out a win in the fourth quarter despite a stellar performance by Mahomes.

Mahomes threw for 446 yards, three touchdowns, and had a 119.3 rating in that game, but it didn’t matter. Tennessee has won four straight against the Chiefs, including the 2018 AFC Wild Card game, which was also the last postseason game these two teams have played.

Kansas City leads the all-time series, 29-24-0, but the Titans have had their number lately.

Titans vs Texans: Matchup History

These two divisional rivals went 1-1 against each other this year. While Tennessee beat Houston in the Week 17 regular season finale, not much can be made of that game, as the Texans had already secured the division and rested Deshaun Watson, along with a majority of their starters. Texans beat the Titans earlier this season, on December 15 in Nashville.

Carlos Hyde had a 100+ yard game and a touchdown, and Kenny Stills caught two touchdown passes for the Texans in that one. Both Tannehill and Watson had decent games, and both teams were relatively close in everything from time of possession (Houston had the ball for 31:20; Tennessee for 28:40) to third down percentage (The Texans went 5-10 on third down, and the Titans were 4-10).

The Texans are 5-1 at home in their last six games against Tennessee, however, with the sole loss coming Week 17 of this season when Watson and the majority of Houston’s starters were out.

The Titans and Texans have never met in the playoffs. Tennessee leads the all-time series, 19-17-0.

The AFC Championship game will be held Sunday, January 19, at 3:05 ET.

READ NEXT: San Francisco 49ers Playoff Picture: NFC Championship Preview