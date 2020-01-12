Titans’ Derrick Henry Throws Tebow-Esque Jump-Pass TD [WATCH]

If you want to take down Goliath, you’ve got to pull out all the stops, and that’s what the Cinderella Tennessee Titans have done in their Divisional Round matchup with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.

Leading 14-6 and facing a critical third and goal at the three-yard line midway through the third quarter, the Ravens dug deep into their playbook with running back Derrick Henry executing a successful jump-pass over the line to wide receiver Corey Davis in the back of the end zone for a touchdown, that gave the Titans a stunning 21-6 lead over the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

DERRICK HENRY JUST THREW THE PERFECT JUMP PASS.

The shocking trick play began with Henry taking a direct snap as QB Marcus Mariota moved in motion. Henry then took a few strides forward as if he was going to rush but then caught the Ravens off guard, as he jumped up and threw a perfect pass to Davis who was able to make the catch and managed to get both feet inbounds.

The TD was the first one thrown by a running back in the NFL postseason since 1987 and it was also reminiscent of the jump-pass TDs that Tim Tebow made famous during his days at the University of Florida.

Henry, who led the NFL in rushing yards this season, has been an absolute beast in this postseason, carrying the Titans to a huge upset of the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on the road in the Wild Card round and leading them to the brink of a monumental victory over the Ravens on Saturday.

The 2019 Pro Bowler topped the 180-yard rushing mark for the third consecutive game, becoming the first in history to accomplish such a feat.