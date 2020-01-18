Tom Brady and Family ‘Planning to Leave’ the New England Area: Report

From buying a house in Connecticut to playing for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, rumors surrounding the future of New England Patriots QB Tom Brady continue to run rampant. The 42-year-old is currently scheduled to become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2019 league year in March.

Earlier in the week, Patriots fans got another scare when WEEI’s Greg Hill reported that Brady’s Gillette Stadium suite had been cleaned out.

“The Brady suite at Gillette Stadium where (Gisele Bundchen) has been known to watch her husband play football has been cleaned out,” Hill said on his radio program. “It would appear to be, by those who are in the know, that it has been cleaned out in a way that perhaps it has never has been cleaned out before.”

However, it was later confirmed that the cleaning was a result of routine maintenance and that no personal belongings were removed.

New Report Suggests Family Move is Still a Possiblilty

During an airing of the Arbella Early Edition on NBC Sports Boston on Thursday night, host Gary Tanguay may have reignited the notion that the three-time MVP and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen are preparing an exit strategy out of New England.

“I was told today by a source the family is planning to leave the area,” said Tanguay. “The priority this time is to let the kids finish school this year, then they’re gone.”

This development, while intriguing, does not necessarily impact the chances of Brady’s return to the Patriots next season. The six-time Super Bowl winner has previously speculated on his Instagram account that he will be back “in the arena again” in 2020, but has not provided many additional details. Most recently, Brady told Westwood One’s Jim Gray that no player is ready to make commitments at this point.

“We are a week removed from the end of our season,” Brady told Gray. “There is a lot of time to figure these things out. I don’t think any player or team is ready to make any commitments at this point, and I’m sure as the offseason progresses those things will take care of themselves.” “The contract things, a week after the season, I would say these things haven’t even started to pick up,” Brady said. “It’s really not my concern at this point. It’s been about decompressing and resting my mind a little bit and resting my body and spending time with the people who have supported me over the last six months.”

Brady’s New Connecticut Home Doesn’t Exist?

As far as the aforementioned home located in Greenwich, Connecticut, NBC Sports Boston’s Patriots insider Tom E. Curran has reported that Brady and family could not have possibly moved into the new home because it does not exist. Instead, the veteran reporter points to Brady’s long-time residence in New York City.

“There is no house in Connecticut,” Curran told the cast of Boston Sports Tonight this week.

