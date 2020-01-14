Latest Move Suggests Tom Brady May Be Leaving New England

With the New England Patriots offseason underway earlier than normal, the team and coach Bill Belichick are looking towards the future and getting back to the NFL summit in 2020.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, a free agent in March, has left his options open for next season in regards to where he could play. Though he is comfortable in New England and will have his same offensive coordinator back for at least one more season, his return isn’t guaranteed.

The chances of Brady returning next season took a turn in the wrong direction. According to one report, Brady and his family have moved into their brand new home in Greenwich, Connecticut and had their family suite at Gillette Stadium cleaned out.

Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen put their Brookline, Massachusetts home on the market during the summer with a current asking price of $33 million. They had purchased the Greenwich home with the purpose of moving in following the season in New England. Though Brady will remain in the region, he is now much closer to New York than Foxborough and Boston where his career began.

Where Will He Play Next Year?

Though Brady has moved away from Massachusetts, the door hasn’t closed on his potential future in New England. Brady still has two months before he enters free agency on March 18 and New England can resign him until then to prevent him from hearing other offers.

However, Brady has noted he wants to explore some other opportunities in his free agency. There are countless rumors linking him to the West Coast, either the Los Angeles Chargers or Las Vegas Raiders. But as of now, those rumors have done nothing more to materialize.

Having his suite cleaned out might be a bit more alarming. Suites at Gillette Stadium are booked for years at a time though it isn’t certain whether they are cleaned out every year. It’s an early, and perhaps a pre-emptive sign of Brady ending his time with the Patriots, but that could be a simple overreaction to something that happens yearly with his suite.

Patriots Quarterbacks

Without Brady inked to a new contract, the Patriots still have two quarterbacks on the roster. Backup Jarrett Stidham just completed his rookie year with New England. Though his reps were sparing in games, he got valuable time with the starting offense in practice given Brady’s multiple injuries throughout the year.

Behind Stidham is Cody Kessler, a third-string who was cut and resigned twice during the year. Kessler has been a starter in the NFL earlier in his career and was another person who helped ease Stidham into the pace of the NFL.

As for another option, especially if Brady doesn’t come back, the Patriots may look to explore other options by drafting a quarterback early in the draft or trading for a veteran from around the league like Andy Dalton or Teddy Bridgewater.

