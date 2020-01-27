Gigi’s Favorite Player Trae Young Wears Kobe Bryant’s No. 8

Trae Young honored the late Kobe Bryant by wearing his vintage No. 8 jersey on the night of his passing during the Wizards-Hawks game. Young surprised the Atlanta crowd after warmups by taking off his jacket to show Bryant’s No. 8 jersey instead of his typical No. 11.

Trae Young takes off his warmups & rocks a no.8 jersey in honor of Kobe pic.twitter.com/6LmJIPTRVW — NBA RETWEET (@RTNBA) January 26, 2020

Young noted on Twitter that Bryant’s daughter, Gigi, had seen him play two times this season and called him her “favorite player.”

“…This S*** can’t be real… this the first moment I was able to meet Gianna Maria, she’s been to only 3 games this year… 2 of them were mine… She told me I was her favorite player to watch🙏🏽 I can’t believe this😢😭 Rest Easy Gigi❤️,” Young tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Young noted that Bryant’s death is an example that “life isn’t promised to anybody.” Young later tweeted once he learned Gigi was in the helicopter as well.

“This is the Biggest example that life isn’t promised to anybody…sad day😢 Prayers Up🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽…The Daughters Too?!? This can’t be real…,” Young noted in a series of tweets.

Fox Atlanta’s Justin Felder posted an emotional video of Young hugging his mother after learning of Bryant’s passing.

“Man, this is absolutely heartbreaking: Trae Young, who was close with Kobe Bryant and Kobe’s daughter Gianna, came off the floor pregame and shared a long hug with his mom,” Felder tweeted.

Here is a look at Young embracing his mother prior to the Hawks game.

Man, this is absolutely heartbreaking: Trae Young, who was close with Kobe Bryant and Kobe's daughter Gianna, came off the floor pregame and shared a long hug with his mom. pic.twitter.com/a2wJ5Fhu2x — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) January 26, 2020

Young Planned to Train With Bryant This Past Summer

The Athletic reported last August that Young planned to train with Bryant over the summer. Bryant had his own training facility called Mamba Academy where some of the top athletes came to get better at their craft.