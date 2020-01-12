Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend Kayla Nicole is a Budding Sports Media Star

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Kayla Nicole are no strangers to the spotlight. The pair have both spent their fair share of time on-screen, with Kelce starring in both NFL games and McDonald’s commercials, and Nicole covering various sports events.

While most football fans know who Kelce is, if you’ve dabbled in reality TV you might recognize him from his dating show Catching Kelce on E! Ironically enough, Kelce met Nicole after breaking up with the “winner” of the show, Maya Benberry. In fact, they might have started dating shortly prior to his split from Benberry.

Though Benberry and Nicole have some similarities, as they both hail as influencers and models, Nicole seems to share more common ground with Kelce based on her journalistic background.

Kayla Nicole is a Sports Media Journalist and Personality

Nicole has worked as an on-screen personality for a number of different media outlets and events. According to her Instagram, she has worked with the NBA, BET, HotNewHipHop, XONecole, AllDefDigital, BallisLife, and more. Her varied background stems from a Broadcast Journalism degree from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

Nicole has also worked in the modeling and influencer industry as well. She has promoted various products on Instagram to her 186,000 (and counting) followers. In fact, she’s even promoted a few that are somewhat related to Kelce’s profession.

Nicole and Kelce Aren’t Shy About Their Interest in Each Other

The duo is more than happy sharing their affection for one another on social media. Both Kelce and Nicole frequently post photos, and they aren’t afraid of a little PDA.

Nicole’s also not afraid to show enthusiasm for her man, as shown in the tweet below.

Sunday’s are easily my favorite day of the week. So many fun possibilities:

-kick off the week on a high note

-sleep in

-chuuuurch

-brunch with friends

-watch my man kill shit

-CHIEFS FOOTBALL BABY LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/yzrZdv2bow — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) December 15, 2019

The pair has been active on social media with their antics, including some rather groovy Halloween costumes. Despite the fact that Nicole lives in Los Angeles and Kelce is based in Kansas City, the pair always seem to make time for one another, and Nicole frequently makes appearances at Chiefs games to cheer Kelce on.

Kelce and Nicole’s relationship has even garnered the attention, and commendation, of ESPN’s boisterous First Take personality Stephen A. Smith. In a clip from the show, Smith praises Kelce’s off-field decision making, alluding to his relationship with Nicole. The incident didn’t miss Kelce, who responded below.

It appears Kelce is quite fond of the decisions that he has made to date.

