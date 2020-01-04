Ryan Tannehill Free Agency: Buccaneers Among Best Fits for QB

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has rewritten his story in just 10 games at the helm of his new team. The one-time perceived draft bust has put a nail in the coffin in the Marcus Mariota-Era in Nashville by leading the Titans to the playoffs on the back of a newfound offense that has scored 30+ ppg under Tannehill.

Tannehill’s brilliance has not gone unnoticed, and Tennesse would like the QB to stick around for the long-term. However, depending on how he performances in the playoffs, they may have to back up the Brinks truck for this impending free agency.

Top 5 Landing Spots For Tannehill in Free Agency

Honorable Mention: Miami Dolphins

This is more of wishful thinking. The likelihood of a team doling out big money on a former first-round draft bust of their own is almost guaranteed not to happen. However, Miami is heading in the right direction, and when I say that, I simply mean Adam Gase is no longer calling the shots. We’ve all seen what has become of not only Tannehill but Kenyan Drake and DeVante Parker since they’ve escaped the stat-sucking claws of Gase. It’s not going to happen, but boy would we love to see it.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers

A Tannehill-Steelers marriage would weigh solely on what Ben Roethlisberger decides to do moving forward. While Big Ben is apparently more motivated than ever to return to the playing field, recent reports beg to differ. Roethlisberger is a month away from a crucial injury evaluation that will give us a better idea of his future in the NFL. Beyond that, Mason Rudolph proved to not be the heir-apparent to Ben in Pittsburgh, while Duck Hodges is nothing more than a backup in this league. Pair up Tannehill with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, James Washington, James Conner, and a top-five defense, and the Steelers could have something special.

4. Indianapolis Colts

The “jury is still out” on Jacoby Brissett, at least that’s what the Colts GM believes. Rewind a few months ago, and the quarterback was in the MVP race. Now he’s not even guaranteed the starting job in Indianapolis heading into 2020. The Colts offer Ryan Tannehill a lot of the same things that helped him thrive in Tennessee, more specifically, a solid run game with Marlon Mack, a solid receiving corps lead by a healthy TY Hilton, and a promising youngster in Parris Campbell.

3. Los Angeles Chargers

Philip Rivers has endured a brilliant NFL career, however, the window of him being a legitimate starting quarterback in this league seems to be closing at a rapid pace. The Chargers draft sixth-overall in 2020 NFL draft, and depending on how they feel about Justin Herbert, all the first-round QB prospects on their board could be gone by the time they’re on the clock. The Bolts still have one of the more talented football teams in the league. They also need someone to help put butts in the seats in Los Angeles. Ryan Tannehill is certainly not box office, but he can help this team win, which in return, should help (at least slightly) with ticket sales.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

“If we can win with this one, we can definitely win with another one, too.” That is a direct quote from Bucs head coach Bruce Arians when asked if his team could win with another quarterback. I think it’s safe to say Tampa Bay is not married to the idea of sticking with Jameis Winston long term. We’ve seen Bruce Arians take Carson Palmer’s play to new heights in Arizona, imagine what he can do for a quarterback who’s trajectory is already on the up and up. Tannehill tossing the pigskin around to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would be a sight to behold for Bucs faithful.

1. Tennessee Titans

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. The Titans’ 2019 season was dead in the dirt before turning their offense over to Tannehill. Tannehill’s NFL career was on life support before Tenneessee made the change to the quarterback. He’s a perfect fit for what the team wants to do on offense. His ability to read defense and stretch the secondary has been a sight to see for Titans fans after enduring the Marcus Mariota era. Tannehill and AJ Brown’s connection has the makings of being something special. Don’t be surprised to see Tannehill take a slight hometown discount for the team that helped rejuvenate his career, as he’s seen firsthand what can happen if you’re put in the wrong situation.

