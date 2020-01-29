Hall-of-Fame QB Doesn’t ‘Anticipate’ Tom Brady Leaving Patriots

Troy Aikman doesn’t “anticipate” Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots.

As Brady prepares to enter free agency for the first time in his career and reports swirling that the possibility of him leaving New England is real, Aikman is giving his take on the subject — he just doesn’t think Brady will leave the Patriots.

The Fox Sports analyst stated the following during Media Day on Tuesday.

“That is something that I’m proud of playing for one organization,” Aikman said Tuesday at FOX Sports Media Day. “And I think it’s probably what Tom wants. There’s always the lure of wanting to prove you can do it somewhere else. And that’s only natural, but I would be surprised if he’s playing anywhere else other than New England. I don’t think it’s what the owner (Robert Kraft) wants. Deep down, I don’t think it’s what Tom wants. And I don’t anticipate it happening. I hope it doesn’t happen. I’m not sure the fans want that either.”

Playing For One Franchise Increases One’s Legacy

Aikman is making reference to his own career with the Dallas Cowboys. Aikman spent the entirety of his football career with “America’s Team,” playing from 1989 until 2000 in the same uniform.

There’s little doubt that there is the lure of playing for one franchise. It seems when one legend plays for one team, it almost increases his legacy. Derek Jeter is synonymous with the New York Yankees. Kobe Bryant is synonymous with the Los Angeles Lakers. Same thing with Dan Marino of the Miami Dolphins and John Elway of the Denver Broncos.

If Brady were to leave the Patriots, it wouldn’t diminish his standing as arguably the greatest quarterback ever. But his legacy maybe wouldn’t be looked at in the same light if he were to go to another franchise and falter there.

It’s worth noting that while Aikman is proud of playing for one organization, he had the desire to continue his playing career after the Cowboys waived him in 2001. However, the San Diego Chargers opted to sign Doug Flutie instead of him in 2001. Aikman had the opportunity to continue his career with the Dolphins in 2003, but they elected not to sign him.

Joe Montana Chimes in On Brady’s Future

Joe Montana, perhaps the quarterback that Brady is most compared to, also chimed in on the subject. Unlike Aikman, Montana actually played for another franchise. He was traded from the San Francisco 49ers to the Kansas City Chiefs and spent his last two seasons in Kansas City.

Although Montana was successful in Kansas City, he never led the team to a Super Bowl and his tenure there isn’t remembered as it is in San Francisco. Montana won four Super Bowls with the Niners.

Montana — Brady’s former idol growing up — gave some stern advice to the veteran quarterback: Don’t leave New England.

Via Michael Silver of NFL.com:

“Don’t (leave) — if you don’t have to,” Montana said. “It’s a process to go through, and it takes time to get used to the team. I was fortunate because (former 49ers quarterbacks coach) Paul Hackett was (in Kansas City) running the offense, and so I was pretty familiar with probably three-quarters of the offense going in. And, if they let him have his own offense (with a new team), yeah, that makes it a little bit easier. But still, the transition of moving … I just can’t see how they would let him leave there, myself.”

Considering Montana and Aikman are two of the greatest quarterbacks ever, maybe Brady should take their advice and re-sign with the Patriots.