UFC Fighters React to UFC 246: McGregor vs. ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

There was a lot of buzz around Conor “Notorious” McGregor’s return to the Octagon at UFC 246, so naturally, fighters took to Twitter to give their reactions. Notorious defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the Irishman’s first fight in over a year. He handled business in only 40 seconds, taking out Cowboy with a vicious head kick and strikes.

Some UFC fighters tweeted out their support for the two men, while others posted their skepticism about the bout and overall unimpressed feelings.

Current and Former UFC Fighters React to Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone

Weak as fuck — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 19, 2020

Conor McGregor’s rival and two-time opponent, Nate Diaz, tweets: “Weak as f—k.”

Great matchmaking by UFC, Conor looks great. Next fight is huge https://t.co/sPpvAOuUSj — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) January 19, 2020

Recently retired UFC star, Ben Askren, tweets: “Great matchmaking by UFC, Conor looks great. Next fight is huge.”

Ok ok you talked me into it…I’ll accept your challenge you nice respectful guy you! @TheNotoriousMMA #UFC246 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) January 19, 2020

Former UFC welterweight title challenger, Stephen Thompson, who jokingly called McGregor out to fight for the Nicest Motherf—ker title, tweeted: “Ok ok you talked me into it… I’ll accept your challenge you nice respectful guy you!”

Baddest superstar in combat sports is BACK!!!! @TheNotoriousMMA #ufc246 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 19, 2020

Former UFC heavyweight and successful podcaster Brendan Schaub tweeted: “Baddest superstar in combat sports is BACK!!!!”

FYI ANYONE who thinks Cowboy took a dive is a F*CKING IDIOT!!! #UFC246 — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) January 19, 2020

Brendan Schaub also tweeted: “FYI ANYONE who thinks Cowboy took a dive is a F*CKING IDIOT!!!”

Can’t claim I’ve seen shoulder shots that effective, ever. Calculated killer was @TheNotoriousMMA tonight at 170. Surgeon like. #UFC246 — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) January 19, 2020

Multiple UFC title challenger and MMA analyst Kenny Florian tweeted: “Can’t claim I’ve seen shoulder shots that effective, ever. Calculated killer was [Conor McGregor] tonight at 170. Surgeon like.”

Should have just hugged him — Alex Hernandez (@TheGreat155) January 19, 2020

The #14 ranked UFC lightweight Alex Hernandez tweeted: “Should have just hugged him.”

I feel like that was some boxing bullshit set up to lose –#ufc246 don’t believe it!! — Felice Herrig (@feliceherrig) January 19, 2020

The #12 ranked UFC women’s strawweight Felice Herrig tweeted: “I feel like that was some boxing bulls—t set up to lose. Don’t believe it!!!”

Holy moly! That was wild! #ufc246 — Julian marquez (@JMarquezMMA) January 19, 2020

UFC middleweight Julian Marquez tweeted: “Holy moly! That was wild!”

Yo I got a bony ass shoulder, tune in next week! #UFcRaleigh — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) January 19, 2020

UFC straweight Angela Hill, who fights on the main card of next week’s UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. dos Santos, tweets: “Yo I got a bony a—s shoulder, tune in next week!”

Conors family in the cage celebrating looking like money. Goals. Lol 🤩Drip the whole fam. — rachaelostovich (@rachaelostovich) January 19, 2020

UFC women’s flyweight Rachael Ostovich tweets, “Conor’s family in the cage celebrating looking like money. Goals. Lol. Drip the whole fam.”

Ohhhhhhh!!!!!!! He's fucking back y'all 👏🏻👏🏻 The Notorious is fucking back!! Let's gooooo!!! #RedPantyNight #UFC246 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) January 19, 2020

Women’s featherweight Megan Anderson tweets: “Ohhhhhhh!!!!!!!! He’s f—king back ya’ll. The Notorious is f—king back!! Let’s gooooo!!!”

Too easy for this guy! @TheNotoriousMMA — Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) January 19, 2020

UFC light heavyweight Dominick Reyes, who is challenging Jon Jones for the belt, tweets: “Too easy for this guy!”

The UFC 246 Results Features Six Decisions and Five Finishes

Main Card Results

Conor McGregor defeats Donald Cerrone via TKO (Round 1 – :40)

Holly Holm defeats Raquel Pennington via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Aleksei Oleinik defeats Maurice Green via Armbar (Round 2 – 4:38)

Brian Kelleher defeats Odé Osbourne via Guillotine (Round 1 – 2:49)

Carlos Diego Ferreira defeats Anthony Pettis via Rear Naked Choke (Round 2 – 1:46)

Preliminary Card Results

Roxanne Modafferi defeats Maycee Barber via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Sodiq Yusuff defeats Andre Fili via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Askar Askarov defeats Tim Elliot via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Drew Dober defeats Nasrat Haqparast by TKO (Round 1 – 1:10)

Early Preliminary Card Results

Aleksa Camur defeats Justin Ledet via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Sabina Mazo defeats JJ Aldrich via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

