UFC Fighters React to UFC 246: McGregor vs. ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

There was a lot of buzz around Conor “Notorious” McGregor’s return to the Octagon at UFC 246, so naturally, fighters took to Twitter to give their reactions. Notorious defeated Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the Irishman’s first fight in over a year. He handled business in only 40 seconds, taking out Cowboy with a vicious head kick and strikes.
Some UFC fighters tweeted out their support for the two men, while others posted their skepticism about the bout and overall unimpressed feelings.
Current and Former UFC Fighters React to Conor McGregor vs. Donald Cerrone
Conor McGregor’s rival and two-time opponent, Nate Diaz, tweets: “Weak as f—k.”
Recently retired UFC star, Ben Askren, tweets: “Great matchmaking by UFC, Conor looks great. Next fight is huge.”
Former UFC welterweight title challenger, Stephen Thompson, who jokingly called McGregor out to fight for the Nicest Motherf—ker title, tweeted: “Ok ok you talked me into it… I’ll accept your challenge you nice respectful guy you!”
Former UFC heavyweight and successful podcaster Brendan Schaub tweeted: “Baddest superstar in combat sports is BACK!!!!”
Brendan Schaub also tweeted: “FYI ANYONE who thinks Cowboy took a dive is a F*CKING IDIOT!!!”
Multiple UFC title challenger and MMA analyst Kenny Florian tweeted: “Can’t claim I’ve seen shoulder shots that effective, ever. Calculated killer was [Conor McGregor] tonight at 170. Surgeon like.”
The #14 ranked UFC lightweight Alex Hernandez tweeted: “Should have just hugged him.”
The #12 ranked UFC women’s strawweight Felice Herrig tweeted: “I feel like that was some boxing bulls—t set up to lose. Don’t believe it!!!”
UFC middleweight Julian Marquez tweeted: “Holy moly! That was wild!”
UFC straweight Angela Hill, who fights on the main card of next week’s UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. dos Santos, tweets: “Yo I got a bony a—s shoulder, tune in next week!”
UFC women’s flyweight Rachael Ostovich tweets, “Conor’s family in the cage celebrating looking like money. Goals. Lol. Drip the whole fam.”
Women’s featherweight Megan Anderson tweets: “Ohhhhhhh!!!!!!!! He’s f—king back ya’ll. The Notorious is f—king back!! Let’s gooooo!!!”
UFC light heavyweight Dominick Reyes, who is challenging Jon Jones for the belt, tweets: “Too easy for this guy!”
The UFC 246 Results Features Six Decisions and Five Finishes
Main Card Results
Conor McGregor defeats Donald Cerrone via TKO (Round 1 – :40)
Holly Holm defeats Raquel Pennington via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Aleksei Oleinik defeats Maurice Green via Armbar (Round 2 – 4:38)
Brian Kelleher defeats Odé Osbourne via Guillotine (Round 1 – 2:49)
Carlos Diego Ferreira defeats Anthony Pettis via Rear Naked Choke (Round 2 – 1:46)
Preliminary Card Results
Roxanne Modafferi defeats Maycee Barber via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Sodiq Yusuff defeats Andre Fili via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Askar Askarov defeats Tim Elliot via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Drew Dober defeats Nasrat Haqparast by TKO (Round 1 – 1:10)
Early Preliminary Card Results
Aleksa Camur defeats Justin Ledet via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Sabina Mazo defeats JJ Aldrich via Split Decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
