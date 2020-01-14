Tyson Fury Makes Wild Revelation About Training Regimen

Don’t think Tyson Fury has forgotten what it felt like to get knocked down to the canvas by tremendous power puncher Deontay Wilder last time out when the two fought to a split draw at Staples Center in Los Angeles in December 2018.

Both Fury and Wilder came into the first fight undefeated world champions, and each man left the same way. But Fury intends on giving Wilder the first loss of the 34-year-old Americans career on Feb. 22. In the process, Fury aims to take Wilder’s WBC heavyweight title to go along with the title some people in boxing believe Fury has already: the lineal heavyweight championship.

Fury, 31, from England, was doing the rounds with the media Monday at the Los Angeles press conference for his upcoming rematch against Wilder on Feb. 22 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, when he made a startling revelation about his new training regimen.

Fury Trying Harder Than Ever for Huge Win

“I’m masturbating seven times a day,” said Fury. “Seven times to keep my testosterone pumping.”

That’s a little different than fighters of yesteryear, who traditionally avoided have sex with their wives during training for fights as famously captured in Sylvester Stallone’s 1976 motion picture “Rocky”. The principal character in that film, of course, was fictional.

Fury is a real person.

Still, when challenged by someone in the scrum that it sounded like Fury was doing a lot of masturbating, Fury doubled down on the notion that it could help him win.

“Yeah, listen, I’ve got to keep active and that testosterone flowing for this fight,” said Fury. “I don’t want the levels to go down.”

Fury Made More Traditional Changes, Too

Of course, Fury gave other revelations about his new training regimen, too. The fighter said he was trying to stay away from anything that could potentially shift his focus away from Wilder.

“I’m eliminating all the distractions this time,” said Fury. “No phones. Nothing like that. No Diet Coke, which I’ve become susceptible to.”

He then went on to talk more about his favorite soda, and how he even had eliminated that from his life in preparation for facing Wilder again.

“I’ve had tons and tons and tons of [Diet Coke] in every training camp,” said Fury. “This is the first training camp in years that I’ve only had one Diet Coke, and I won’t have any until after the fight.”

The undefeated heavyweight, who stands 6 feet 9 and weighs around 255 pounds, even started setting his alarm in the morning and hitting the pillow at the same time every night.

“This is the first training camp where I’m going to be early at 9:30 every night, and I wake up every morning at 7 am fresh as a daisy,” said Fury.

Fury Will Try Anything to Beat Wilder on Feb. 22

Yep, Fury seems to be pulling out all the stops for his next crack at Wilder.

Wilder vs. Fury 2 is set 14 months after their thrilling first encounter saw Fury miraculously rose from a 12th round knockdown to finish the fight on his feet. But that just earned Fury the draw, and that’s not good enough for the fighter this time.

Fury wants to notch the win.

“I’m doing a lot of things I never did before,” said Fury. “I’m eating five and six meals a day. I’m drinking 80 liters of water every day. I don’t even know if any of that even matters on the night. It didn’t matter before. But if it’s going to give me an edge on winning this fight, then I’m willing to try it. Why not?”

READ NEXT: Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Predict Knockouts in Massive Rematch