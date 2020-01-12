Tyson Fury Finally Explains Why He Changed Trainers for Wilder Rematch

Undefeated heavyweight Tyson Fury finally revealed why he decided to change trainers before his rematch against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Fury split with Ben Davidson after two years to hire Javan “SugarHill” Steward, nephew of the late Emmanuel Steward, the Hall of Fame American trainer famous for his work at Detroit’s Kronk gym who passed away in 2012 at age 68.

Fury said in an interview that aired on ESPN Saturday night during the network’s telecast of the Top Rank on ESPN boxing card that he wanted Davidson to remain on the team but had to make the move when Davidson didn’t agree with Fury bringing Steward into the mix as the co-trainer.

“You know, people grow apart and things change,” Fury said. “I didn’t force Ben to leave. Ben left on his own accord.”

Fury was originally trained by his father during the early part of his career, followed by his uncle. In 2018, Fury shocked the boxing world when he tabbed Davidson, who was just 25 years old at the time, as his trainer for the fighter’s comeback effort.

Now Fury believes he’ll have the right trainer to defeat Wilder in the rematch.

“My third trainer was a young kid who had never trained anybody, who was a personal trainer,” Fury said. “He brought me back and we beat Deontay Wilder. So SugarHill is going to be my first coach who’s actually had any experience in the game who’s done something.”

The rematch between Fury and Wilder is scheduled for Feb. 22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. It will be a joint FOX and ESPN+ pay-per-view and is expected to be one of the biggest fights of the year.

Fury’s Connection to New Trainer Comes via Distant Cousin

Fury’s connection to Hill goes back to the heavyweight working with Emmanuel Steward at the Kronk gym in Detroit. While Emmanuel Steward was never Fury’s trainer, it’s common in boxing for fighters to travel around the world to different gyms to work with other fighters.

Fury, 31, from England, announced the move to “SugarHill” in December by posting a picture of himself with “SugarHill” alongside former middleweight titleholder Andy Lee, who is Fury’s distant cousin and a former protege of Steward.

Lee also appears to be part of the training team and was the one who recommended Fury add Steward into the mix for the Wilder rematch.

Fury recently posted images on Instagram of the two together in the boxing gym.

Lee has trained several other fighters since retiring from boxing in 2018, including middleweight Jason Quigley and welterweight prospect Paddy Donovan.

Why Fury is Promoted as the Lineal Heavyweight Champion

Fury is considered by some who follow the sport closely to be the lineal heavyweight champion of the world based on his defeat of Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

The lineal champion is a concept created by fans and media after the proliferation of the sanctioning organizations in the sport. The four major sanctioning organizations in boxing are the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF. Fury won the WBA, WBO and IBF titles by beating Klitschko in 2015 but was stripped of those honors after he announced his retirement.

However, since no one ever defeated Fury inside a boxing ring to become champion, some people, as well as Fury and his promoters, believe the fighter is still the lineal heavyweight champion.