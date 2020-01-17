UFC 246 Main Card Fighter Misses Weight By 5 Pounds

UFC 246 is only a day away, which means fighters have cut the weight that they needed to and have officially weighed-in for their bout. However, one fighter on the main card missed their divisional limit by 5.5-pounds.

Alexa Grasso fights in the women’s strawweight division, which has a weight limit of 115-pounds. When fighters weigh-in for their bout, they can weigh up to 126 pounds to make up for scale error — Grasso weighed-in at 121.5-pounds.

Here is a video from Submission Radio showing Grasso weighing-in:

121.5 for Alexa Grasso 😯 pic.twitter.com/Qh6Rpmefjy — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) January 17, 2020

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

At the time of this post, it hasn’t been confirmed if her opponent for UFC 246, Claudia Gadelha, will accept the fight or not. Gadelha made the strawweight limit, weighing-in at 115.5-pounds. If she does end up taking the fight, Grasso will have to forfeit a part of her fighter purse to Gadelha.

Grassa and Gadelha are scheduled as the second fight on the UFC 246 main card.

This story is still developing.

READ NEXT: Holly Holm Attempts to End Fall From Grace, Save Title Hopes at UFC 246