UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Press Conference – How To Watch

In only a few more days, Conor “Notorious” McGregor will make his highly anticipated return to the Octagon. He will meet the record-holding bad boy Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 on Jan. 18. And today, fight fans everywhere will be able to watch the official press conference for this event. This presser marks the first time these two MMA stars meet face-to-face since the bout was announced.

The UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy Press Conference will be live today, Jan. 15, at 5 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. ET.

To watch the presser live, click this link or view it below:

It’s Anyone’s Guess Which McGregor Shows Up to the Press Conference

As scheduled, it appears that the presser will only feature McGregor, Cowboy and UFC president Dana White.

UFC fans never know what to expect when Notorious participates in a press conference. But, if the recent interviews with McGregor and his team are any indication, it seems like he won’t be as wild as he was leading up to the Mayweather and Nurmagomedov bouts. That being said, no one knows how McGregor will act until he sits down at the table and has a mic in his hand.

Cowboy is not known as a trash talker, but if McGregor verbally attacks him, he might not stay quiet.

