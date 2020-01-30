Ronda Rousey Won’t Fight for ‘People That Don’t Give a S**t’ About Her

Ronda Rousey doesn’t plan on fighting again in the UFC.

Rousey, 32, from Riverside, Calif., revealed in an interview with Steve-O posted on her official YouTube channel that she’s sick of having to hear the same questions over and over again from people asking her when she’ll fight again. In fact, the former champ said some of the people were apparently even so bold as to tell Rousey she should fight again.

“There’s not a day that goes by people aren’t telling me to fight,” Rousey said. “I have to try and think of it as, would I rather be the greatest of all time, or have everybody think I’m the greatest of all time? It used to be so important to me to have both.”

But Rousey said she was content with her life as it was, which recently included a run as a professional wrestler as a WWE superstar. The former Olympic bronze medalist in Judo and MMA world champion for Strikeforce and the UFC, who perhaps single-handedly made the biggest impact on the sport in terms of creating higher demand for women’s MMA, said she simply doesn’t want to put her body in harm’s way any longer.

“But now it’s got to the point where I don’t want to sacrifice myself and my family to prove that anymore to a bunch of people that don’t give a sh**t about me,” Rousey said.

Former Champ’s Priorities Don’t Include Fighting Anymore

Rousey revealed more details about why she doesn’t want to fight anymore. It’s been over three years since Rousey lost back-to-back fights to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, and it doesn’t appear Rousey will try to avenge them.

“I know, and the people who love me know. It’s no longer a priority in my life,” Rousey said. “All the people that tell you, ‘Come on, fight again, do this again,’ they would never do that for me.”

Rousey’s tone and the way she describes her thinking indicates she prefers the ardor of those closest to her over the fickle desires of MMA fans. She said she sees her life as more than just what she’s capable of inside the Octagon and is no longer chasing the praise of strangers.

“It’s hard when everyone around you, the value they have for you is how you fight, and how they see you is how you fight, and the only thing they think you have to offer is how you fight,” Rousey said. “It was actually my husband that taught me I’m so much more than just a fighter. I don’t have to fight myself into the ground to prove that I’m the greatest of all time when I already know that I am.”

Rousey is married to Travis Brown, a heavyweight MMA fighter who competed in the UFC.

Rousey Focused on Future Endeavors Only

Rousey said her life today was less about what she accomplished in her past and more about what her life could be in the future. For her, that means she doesn’t expect to be fighting again in the UFC or any other promotional company.

“That’s something I really had to deal with stepping away from the UFC was finding my identity without it, because I got so lost in it,” Rousey said. “It’s tough, because you’re with these people and you’re like, ‘Oh my god, I got to live this journey with you, this is amazing’ and then you see some of these Bellator fights and you’re like, ‘Oh my god, this person’s still going?’ I can’t watch it. It makes me sad.”

Still, Rousey does plan on continuing her WWE career sometime in the future. Her last appearance with the company was at Wrestlemania 35 where she became the first female WWE superstar alongside Becky Lynch to main event a Wrestlemania show.

“I don’t when I’m gonna go back,” Rousey said. “I do know that I definitely want to.”

