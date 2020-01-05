Vikings vs. 49ers: Spread, Odds & Prediction for Divisional Round

The 49ers will host the Vikings in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. The 49ers open as a seven-point favorite in the spread and the over-under is set at 45.5, per CBS Sports’ Todd Fuhrman.

San Francisco was expected to play the winner of the Eagles-Seahawks game, but a Vikings upset of the Saints in overtime quickly changed things. The NFL reseeds the bracket after the Wild Card round and the Niners face the worst-remaining seed as the No. 1 seed.

During the regular season, the Vikings went 9-7 against the spread and nine of their 16 games also went over the point total. The Vikings were 4-4 against the spread on the road this season.

The last time we saw the 49ers they were in a thrilling regular-season finale with the Seahawks. San Francisco came up with a crucial stop on the one-inch line to win the NFC West and secure the No. 1 seed. San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan believes it is these sort of games that has prepared his team for the postseason.

“The more you can be in those games, it’s not always the most fun thing to go through every single week, but the more you can be in those the stronger it makes your team,” Shanahan said, per Sports Illustrated.

San Francisco went 9-6-1 against the spread this season to go with their 13-3 overall record. Eight of the Niners’ games went over the point total, while seven went under and one was a push. The 49ers did struggle against the spread at home going just 3-4-1 at Levi’s Stadium.