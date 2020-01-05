Vikings vs. Saints Prediction: Best Prop Bets for the NFC Wild Card Game

The New Orleans Saints are 7.5-point favorites over the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday’s NFC Wild Card matchup at the Mercedez-Benz Superdome.

Minnesota (10-6) is limping into the playoffs on a two-game losing streak. The Vikings came up short two weeks ago against the Packers on Monday Night Football which sealed the division for Green Bay. Minnesota then rested most of its key starters in last Sunday’s loss to the Bears. The Vikings’ last trip to the playoffs was in 2017 when they beat the Saints on an incredible last-second play now dubbed the Minneapolis Miracle. The Vikings are 5-5 ATS against teams with a winning record this season.

New Orleans (13-3) is streaking into the postseason having won six of seven down the stretch, with the only loss being the 48-46 thriller against the 49ers. Michael Thomas has fully established himself as the best wide receiver in the league. Thomas led the NFL in receptions (149) and receiving yards (1,725) and is tied for fourth with nine touchdown grabs. The Saints are 6-3 ATS against teams with a winning record this season. Drew Brees leads the NFL with a 74.8 completion percentage.

If the Saints win, they will move on to Lambeau Field and play the Packers in next weekend’s NFC Divisional Playoff. If the Vikings win, they will travel west to San Francisco and take on the 49ers. We break down the line and offer our best prop bets for Sunday’s NFC Wild Card matchup between the Vikings and Saints.

Vikings vs. Saints Game Details

Date: Sunday, January 5

Time: 1:00 pm

Location: Mercedez-Benz Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)

TV: FOX

Spread: Saints -8

Total: 48

*All lines, odds, and trends are courtesy of Covers & The Action Network

Analysis & Picks

Taysom Hill has found the endzone in three of his last five games, including a two-touchdown performance on Thanksgiving night against the Falcons. Considering the juicy price of Hill’s anytime touchdown prop, it’s worth a small play considering Sean Payton’s willingness to use Hill in the red zone.

PICK: Taysom Hill anytime touchdown (+260)

I don’t trust Kirk Cousins in a big-time spot, and I think his interception prop reflects similar thinking from the oddsmakers. Cousins has thrown at least one pick in three of his last four games, including both of the standalone primetime games against the Packers and Seahawks. With the entire football world watching, I don’t expect Cousins to be able to handle the raucous crowd at the Superdome. Bank on at least one interception.

PICK: Kirk Cousins Yes Interception (-144)

Dalvin Cook is making his return from a shoulder and chest injury. Cook says he’s 100% but it is unsure how much of a workload he will get in this game. Add in the fact that the Saints should dictate the game flow and be playing from ahead, there is a chance Cook could be phased out of this game by the second half. For those reasons, I like hs under rushing attempts prop.

PICK: Dalvin Cook under 16.5 rushing attempts (-112)

