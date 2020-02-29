NFL Combine Saturday Primer: How to Watch, New Drills, & Participants

Jonathan Taylor stole the show on the second day of on-field drills at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Saturday may very well be owned by Clemson’s do-it-all playmaker Isaiah Simmons, as today’s festivities feature linebackers and defensive linemen.
Find out how and when to watch the combine, what positions and players will be participating in the event, along with details on numerous new drills that will be introduced today, below.
Saturday’s On-Field Drills at the NFL Combine
- Time: 4 pm – 11 pm ET
- Date: Saturday 2/29 (Today)
- Place: Lucas Oil Stadium Stadium (Indianapolis, IN)
- Coverage: NFL Network
- Positions: DL, LB
How to Watch/Stream:
There is only one place you can enjoy the third day of on-field workouts for the 2020 NFL Combine, and that’s on NFL Network. NFL Network provides exclusive, live coverage of the scouting combine. The events kick off at 4:00 pm ET, and if you have NFL Network as a channel through your cable provider you can download the NFL App for free on your Apple TV, Roku, or Firestick and login through your provider. Fubo TV, and Sling TV also each offer NFL Network in their channel packages. The majority of these streaming services offer a free trial.
New Drills For Linebackers
Shuffle, Sprint, Change of Direction: Linebacker will line up in a two-point stance five to seven yards outside the hash, and proceed to shuffle across the field. Then, upon coach’s command, will open hips and sprint, eventually being commanded one last time to change direction. They will then finish by catching a pass thrown to them.
Short Zone Breaks: According to NFL.com “Three different route reactions are involved here. First, the player drops at a 45-degree angle, flattens out at five yards and breaks forward (simulating breaking on a short out) before catching a ball. Then, the player drops at a 45-degree angle, flattens at five yards again and breaks inside (simulating breaking on an underneath route) and catches the ball. Finally, the player takes a flat drop and reacts to a coach’s signal to turn and run with a wheel route before catching a ball.”
ELIMINATED: Pass drop
New Drills For Defensive Linemen
Run and Club: Five stand-up bags will be lined up vertically, approximately five yards apart. The lineman, who begins lined up in a three-point stance, will club the first bag with his right arm, spin on the second bag, use a left-hand club on the third bag, rip through the fourth bag, and lastly move downhill to slap bag with arms to emulate a strip-sack.
Run the Hoop: Two pass-rush hoops, two-yards from one another will be placed on the ground to form a figure eight. Each hoop will have a towel placed inside of it. Then, according to NFL.com “the player lines up at a start cone (to right of hoops) in a three-point stance, fires off at movement of a ball on a stick (simulating snap), runs around the first hoop, picks up the towel with his left hand, crosses to the second hoop and drops the towel, continues around the second hoop, picks up the towel with the right hand and crosses back to the first hoop and drops the towel before finishing through the start cone.”
ELIMINATED: Stack and shed drill
Saturday’s Full List of Participating Prospects
Linebackers:
- Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State
- Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue
- Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
- Francis Bernard, LB, Utah
- Daniel Bituli, LB, Tennessee
- Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple
- Jordan Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
- Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State
- K’Lavon Chaisson, LB, LSU
- Nick Coe, LB, Auburn
- Carter Coughlin, LB, Minnesota
- Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State
- Michael Divinity, LB, LSU
- Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
- Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State
- Cale Garrett, LB, Missouri
- Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State
- Scoota Harris, LB, Arkansas
- Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
- Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan
- Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama
- Clay Johnston, LB, Baylor
- Azur Kamara, LB, Kansas
- Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama
- Jordan Mack, LB, Virginia
- Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota
- Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma
- Dante Olson, LB, Montana
- Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
- Michael Pinckney, LB, Miami
- Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami
- Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
- Chapelle Russell, LB, Temple
- Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
- Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest
- Darrell Taylor, LB, Tennessee
- Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado
- Casey Toohill, LB, Stanford
- Josh Uche, LB, Michigan
- Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State
- Curtis Weaver, LB, Boise State
- Evan Weaver, LB, California
- Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
- David Woodward, LB, Utah State
Defensive Linemen:
- McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas
- Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah
- Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU
- Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn
- Josiah Coatney, DL, Mississippi
- Kendall Coleman, DL, Syracuse
- Darrion Daniels, DL, Nebraska
- Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn
- Carlos Davis, DL, Nebraska
- Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska
- Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
- Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri
- A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa
- Leki Fotu, DL, Utah
- Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma
- Jonathan Garvin, DL, Miami
- Trevis Gipson, DL, Tulsa
- Jonathan Greenard, DL, Florida
- Yetur Gross-Matos, DL, Penn State
- DaVon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State
- LaDarius Hamilton, DL, North Texas
- Alex Highsmith, DL, UNC-Charlotte
- Trevon Hill, DL, Miami
- Benito Jones, DL, Mississippi
- Khalid Kareem, DL, Notre Dame
- Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina
- Rashard Lawrence II, DL, LSU
- James Lynch, DL, Baylor
- Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M
- Larrell Murchison, DL, North Carolina State
- Julian Okwara, DL, Notre Dame
- John Penisini, DL, Utah
- Chauncey Rivers, DL, Mississippi State
- Malcolm Roach, DL, Texas
- Alton Robinson, DL, Syracuse
- Qaadir Sheppard, DL, Mississippi
- James Smith-Williams, DL, North Carolina State
- Jason Strowbridge, DL, UNC
- Derrek Tuszka, DL, North Dakota State
- Broderick Washington, DL, Texas Tech
- Kenny Willekes, DL, Michigan State
- Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State
- Rob Windsor, DL, Penn State
- D.J. Wonnum, DL, South Carolina
- Chase Young, DL, Ohio State
- Jabari Zuniga, DL, Florida
