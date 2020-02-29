NFL Combine Saturday Primer: How to Watch, New Drills, & Participants

Jonathan Taylor stole the show on the second day of on-field drills at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine. Saturday may very well be owned by Clemson’s do-it-all playmaker Isaiah Simmons, as today’s festivities feature linebackers and defensive linemen.

Find out how and when to watch the combine, what positions and players will be participating in the event, along with details on numerous new drills that will be introduced today, below.

Saturday’s On-Field Drills at the NFL Combine Time: 4 pm – 11 pm ET Date: Saturday 2/29 (Today) Place: Lucas Oil Stadium Stadium (Indianapolis, IN) Coverage: NFL Network Positions: DL, LB

How to Watch/Stream:

There is only one place you can enjoy the third day of on-field workouts for the 2020 NFL Combine, and that’s on NFL Network. NFL Network provides exclusive, live coverage of the scouting combine. The events kick off at 4:00 pm ET, and if you have NFL Network as a channel through your cable provider you can download the NFL App for free on your Apple TV, Roku, or Firestick and login through your provider. Fubo TV, and Sling TV also each offer NFL Network in their channel packages. The majority of these streaming services offer a free trial.

New Drills For Linebackers

Shuffle, Sprint, Change of Direction: Linebacker will line up in a two-point stance five to seven yards outside the hash, and proceed to shuffle across the field. Then, upon coach’s command, will open hips and sprint, eventually being commanded one last time to change direction. They will then finish by catching a pass thrown to them.

Short Zone Breaks: According to NFL.com “Three different route reactions are involved here. First, the player drops at a 45-degree angle, flattens out at five yards and breaks forward (simulating breaking on a short out) before catching a ball. Then, the player drops at a 45-degree angle, flattens at five yards again and breaks inside (simulating breaking on an underneath route) and catches the ball. Finally, the player takes a flat drop and reacts to a coach’s signal to turn and run with a wheel route before catching a ball.”

ELIMINATED: Pass drop

New Drills For Defensive Linemen

Run and Club: Five stand-up bags will be lined up vertically, approximately five yards apart. The lineman, who begins lined up in a three-point stance, will club the first bag with his right arm, spin on the second bag, use a left-hand club on the third bag, rip through the fourth bag, and lastly move downhill to slap bag with arms to emulate a strip-sack.

Run the Hoop: Two pass-rush hoops, two-yards from one another will be placed on the ground to form a figure eight. Each hoop will have a towel placed inside of it. Then, according to NFL.com “the player lines up at a start cone (to right of hoops) in a three-point stance, fires off at movement of a ball on a stick (simulating snap), runs around the first hoop, picks up the towel with his left hand, crosses to the second hoop and drops the towel, continues around the second hoop, picks up the towel with the right hand and crosses back to the first hoop and drops the towel before finishing through the start cone.”

ELIMINATED: Stack and shed drill

Saturday’s Full List of Participating Prospects

Linebackers:

Joe Bachie, LB, Michigan State

Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

Francis Bernard, LB, Utah

Daniel Bituli, LB, Tennessee

Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple

Jordan Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

Cameron Brown, LB, Penn State

K’Lavon Chaisson, LB, LSU

Nick Coe, LB, Auburn

Carter Coughlin, LB, Minnesota

Akeem Davis-Gaither, LB, Appalachian State

Michael Divinity, LB, LSU

Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

Tipa Galeai, LB, Utah State

Cale Garrett, LB, Missouri

Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

Scoota Harris, LB, Arkansas

Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan

Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama

Clay Johnston, LB, Baylor

Azur Kamara, LB, Kansas

Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama

Jordan Mack, LB, Virginia

Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota

Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

Dante Olson, LB, Montana

Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

Michael Pinckney, LB, Miami

Shaquille Quarterman, LB, Miami

Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Chapelle Russell, LB, Temple

Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forest

Darrell Taylor, LB, Tennessee

Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado

Casey Toohill, LB, Stanford

Josh Uche, LB, Michigan

Mykal Walker, LB, Fresno State

Curtis Weaver, LB, Boise State

Evan Weaver, LB, California

Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

David Woodward, LB, Utah State

Defensive Linemen:

McTelvin Agim, DL, Arkansas

Bradlee Anae, DL, Utah

Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

Derrick Brown, DL, Auburn

Josiah Coatney, DL, Mississippi

Kendall Coleman, DL, Syracuse

Darrion Daniels, DL, Nebraska

Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

Carlos Davis, DL, Nebraska

Khalil Davis, DL, Nebraska

Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

Jordan Elliott, DL, Missouri

A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa

Leki Fotu, DL, Utah

Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma

Jonathan Garvin, DL, Miami

Trevis Gipson, DL, Tulsa

Jonathan Greenard, DL, Florida

Yetur Gross-Matos, DL, Penn State

DaVon Hamilton, DL, Ohio State

LaDarius Hamilton, DL, North Texas

Alex Highsmith, DL, UNC-Charlotte

Trevon Hill, DL, Miami

Benito Jones, DL, Mississippi

Khalid Kareem, DL, Notre Dame

Javon Kinlaw, DL, South Carolina

Rashard Lawrence II, DL, LSU

James Lynch, DL, Baylor

Justin Madubuike, DL, Texas A&M

Larrell Murchison, DL, North Carolina State

Julian Okwara, DL, Notre Dame

John Penisini, DL, Utah

Chauncey Rivers, DL, Mississippi State

Malcolm Roach, DL, Texas

Alton Robinson, DL, Syracuse

Qaadir Sheppard, DL, Mississippi

James Smith-Williams, DL, North Carolina State

Jason Strowbridge, DL, UNC

Derrek Tuszka, DL, North Dakota State

Broderick Washington, DL, Texas Tech

Kenny Willekes, DL, Michigan State

Raequan Williams, DL, Michigan State

Rob Windsor, DL, Penn State

D.J. Wonnum, DL, South Carolina

Chase Young, DL, Ohio State

Jabari Zuniga, DL, Florida

